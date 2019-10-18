Tamra Judge’s Son Ryan Undergoes Painful Procedure As She Worries He ‘Really Needs Help’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a new clip from the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge brought her eldest son, Ryan Vieth, to receive a very painful procedure. Tamra, 52, explained to Ryan, 33, that she’s “worried” about him and that he “really needs help.” Ryan, who Tamra shares with ex-husband Darren Vieth, has had a lot of issues lately, including using social media to go on a transphobic rant and getting into a fight with his brother over racism.

In the new footage, Tamra brought Ryan to get laser removal for some of his many tattoos. She admitted, “I had my back lazered. It’s painful.”

Tamra explained to the camera, “I told Ryan this day would come. You’re gonna regret some of these tattoos.” The show played old footage of Tamra reacting to her son’s body work, including a lip tattoo that read, “nugget.” When she saw it, she shrieked, “Why would you do that?”