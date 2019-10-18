Tamra Judge’s Son Ryan Undergoes Painful Procedure As She Worries He ‘Really Needs Help’

In a new clip from the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge brought her eldest son, Ryan Vieth, to receive a very painful procedure. Tamra, 52, explained to Ryan, 33, that she’s “worried” about him and that he “really needs help.” Ryan, who Tamra shares with ex-husband Darren Vieth, has had a lot of issues lately, including using social media to go on a transphobic rant and getting into a fight with his brother over racism.
In the new footage, Tamra brought Ryan to get laser removal for some of his many tattoos. She admitted, “I had my back lazered. It’s painful.”
Tamra explained to the camera, “I told Ryan this day would come. You’re gonna regret some of these tattoos.” The show played old footage of Tamra reacting to her son’s body work, including a lip tattoo that read, “nugget.” When she saw it, she shrieked, “Why would you do that?”
“I don’t know why kids can’t listen to their mothers,” Tamra said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
While the doctor did the procedure, Tamra took selfies and videos. He started to remove a large dollar sign from behind Ryan’s right ear. He admitted it really hurt.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I’m glad you’re getting those removed, because I’ve been worried about you but I haven’t reached out and been like, ‘Are you OK?’” Tamra said after it was over.
Photo credit: MEGA
“My life’s a little up and down lately,” he admitted.
“You know I’m here if you need to talk,” Tamra said, but Ryan said talking about feelings with his mom makes him “uncomfortable” and that he felt “really awkward.”
Ryan told the camera, “What pisses me off the most about my life is I never got the building blocks to life. No one ever help set me up for the future.”
Tamra wanted him to open up. “Well, I’m learning to do feelings,” she said. “I don’t want you to end up like I did. It took me so long to be able to deal with my feelings.”
Ryan wanted her to stop. “You’re making me uncomfortable now. Quit looking at me like I’m a weirdo,” he said. “I’m just a little worried about you lately,” she explained.
Photo credit: MEGA
“I think that Ryan wanting to remove some of these tattoos is a sign of growth. But I can see that he really needs help,” Tamra told the camera.
“You’ve got to put yourself out there a little bit,” she told him. “When I’m ready I will,” he agreed, finally.
Photo credit: MEGA
