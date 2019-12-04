Vicki Gunvalson Sent To The Hospital During Disastrous ‘RHOC’ Florida Trip

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vicki Gunvalson did not have a good time during The Real Housewives of Orange County trip to Florida. In the episode that aired Tuesday, December 3, Vicki, 57, and Kelly Dodd’s feud only got worse. They were constantly at each other’s throats and got into a huge screaming match. Then, Vicki suffered a terrifying fall that sent her to the hospital!

When the women first arrived in Key West, they attended a drag show. The only person not feeling it was Vicki. She told the camera, “I don’t understand it. Boys dress like girls, and girls dress like boys. I don’t get it. Sorry, drags.”

But the drama that boiled over was all of Vicki’s making. Star readers will remember that the women previously accused Kelly, 44, of getting into a bar fight with her then-boyfriend. It turns out that Vicki ended up in contact with the young woman Kelly allegedly fought, and she was sending Vicki photos of what she claimed were her injuries.