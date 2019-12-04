Vicki Gunvalson Sent To The Hospital During Disastrous ‘RHOC’ Florida Trip

Vicki Gunvalson did not have a good time during The Real Housewives of Orange County trip to Florida. In the episode that aired Tuesday, December 3, Vicki, 57, and Kelly Dodd’s feud only got worse. They were constantly at each other’s throats and got into a huge screaming match. Then, Vicki suffered a terrifying fall that sent her to the hospital!
When the women first arrived in Key West, they attended a drag show. The only person not feeling it was Vicki. She told the camera, “I don’t understand it. Boys dress like girls, and girls dress like boys. I don’t get it. Sorry, drags.”
But the drama that boiled over was all of Vicki’s making. Star readers will remember that the women previously accused Kelly, 44, of getting into a bar fight with her then-boyfriend. It turns out that Vicki ended up in contact with the young woman Kelly allegedly fought, and she was sending Vicki photos of what she claimed were her injuries.
1 of 10
When Kelly asked Vicki why she would be speaking with the woman, Vicki shouted, “You hurt her! That's what she said!”
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
2 of 10
Photo credit: MJ Photos/Shutterstock
3 of 10
“You are a bully! I don't con anybody, you b***h!” Vicki screamed. She also called Kelly a “f**king slut.”
Photo credit: Merritt/Radarpics for/Shutterstock
4 of 10
The next day the women started day drinking during a boat ride and quickly got into it again. Kelly said she was texting her ex-husband, Michael
. “Michael says he's got a lot of dirt on you and that your engagement
will implode in two seconds!” she proclaimed.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 10
“You are a terrible person, Kelly!” Vicki screamed. “Can't you be happy for me?! Can't you be happy?” Kelly replied that Vicki looked like a “f**king pig.”
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
6 of 10
The other woman told her not to go after Vicki’s appearance. “Attack her on her character,” Emily Simpson said. “Because that f**king sucks.”
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
7 of 10
That night, Vicki, Shannon Beador
, Tamra Judge
and Gina Kirschenheiter
went out on the town and partied it up, trying to forget what went down. When they got back to the hotel, Vicki, Shannon and Tamra stripped down and took a drunken dip in the pool.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
8 of 10
The women hurried out of the pool when security caught them, but Vicki slid and fell to the ground. While Tamra and Shannon initially laughed it off, Vicki started crying and said, “Everything hurts.”
Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
9 of 10
They called an ambulance and Vicki wept as she waited for help. The EMTs had to help her stand up so they could put her on the stretcher. She screamed in pain as they carried her away.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
10 of 10
In the preview for the next episode, she tried — and failed — to use crutches, falling once again.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
When Kelly asked Vicki why she would be speaking with the woman, Vicki shouted, “You hurt her! That's what she said!”
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Photo credit: MJ Photos/Shutterstock
“You are a bully! I don't con anybody, you b***h!” Vicki screamed. She also called Kelly a “f**king slut.”
Photo credit: Merritt/Radarpics for/Shutterstock
The next day the women started day drinking during a boat ride and quickly got into it again. Kelly said she was texting her ex-husband, Michael
. “Michael says he's got a lot of dirt on you and that your engagement
will implode in two seconds!” she proclaimed.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“You are a terrible person, Kelly!” Vicki screamed. “Can't you be happy for me?! Can't you be happy?” Kelly replied that Vicki looked like a “f**king pig.”
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
The other woman told her not to go after Vicki’s appearance. “Attack her on her character,” Emily Simpson said. “Because that f**king sucks.”
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
That night, Vicki, Shannon Beador
, Tamra Judge
and Gina Kirschenheiter
went out on the town and partied it up, trying to forget what went down. When they got back to the hotel, Vicki, Shannon and Tamra stripped down and took a drunken dip in the pool.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
The women hurried out of the pool when security caught them, but Vicki slid and fell to the ground. While Tamra and Shannon initially laughed it off, Vicki started crying and said, “Everything hurts.”
Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
They called an ambulance and Vicki wept as she waited for help. The EMTs had to help her stand up so they could put her on the stretcher. She screamed in pain as they carried her away.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In the preview for the next episode, she tried — and failed — to use crutches, falling once again.
Photo credit: INSTARImages