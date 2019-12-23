Jessica Simpson Injures Her Hand Amid Book-Signing Marathon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson is getting ready for the release of her memoir, Open Book, in February 2020. But as the singer embarked on a marathon book-signing session, having to affix her name to 14,000 books in less than a week, she ended up injuring her hand!

Jessica, 39, was already in the middle of signing books on December 4 when she showed off the book cover and its title for the first time. She shared a photo with daughter Maxie, 7, and son Ace, 6, and on the table in front of them were piles of signed bookplates. Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, also have 9-month-old daughter Birdie.