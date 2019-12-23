Jessica Simpson Injures Her Hand Amid Book-Signing Marathon

Jessica Simpson is getting ready for the release of her memoir, Open Book, in February 2020. But as the singer embarked on a marathon book-signing session, having to affix her name to 14,000 books in less than a week, she ended up injuring her hand!
Jessica, 39, was already in the middle of signing books on December 4 when she showed off the book cover and its title for the first time. She shared a photo with daughter Maxie, 7, and son Ace, 6, and on the table in front of them were piles of signed bookplates. Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, also have 9-month-old daughter Birdie.
As the month continued, her signing frenzy only got more intense. On December 17, the “With You” singer posed with a giant pile of boxes. She made a goofy face and wrote, “Signing 14,000 copies of Open Book in less than a week....wish me luck 🤪.”
In the next update two days later, Jessica held up a bag of used markers that had dried out. She wrote, “Halfway there...78 dry Sharpies!! Time to go on a Target run 🤪🏃🏻♀.”
But her update on Saturday, December 21, was a bit worrying! The fashion designer held up her right hand for the camera, and it was wrapped in a bandage. She smiled despite the injury and wrote in the caption, “Bandaged up to finish these books! Signing away, 24 hours to go. Probably won’t be sleeping tonight!💚#openbook.”
In the comments, fans expressed their sympathy for Jessica’s injury but also their excitement to read the book and see her on tour. Even Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
commented, writing, “Are tour dates out?! Because I’m stalking you when you come to Jersey.”
It’s not clear if Jessica injured her hand because of overuse while signing, or if the injury is unrelated. Either way, it wasn’t keeping her from reaching her fourteen thousand copy goal!
“Can’t you hire someone to sign them for you 🤣🤣,” one fan joked in the comments. Another added, “You’re better than me. If I had to do that I would get a stamp of my signature at Staples.”
Jessica has promised to open about her whole life in her book, including her reality TV past, her divorce from Nick Lachey
and her relationships with Tony Romo
and John Mayer
.
