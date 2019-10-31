Law Student Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy ‘Legally Blonde’ Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian debuted a very clever Halloween costume on October 31. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who’s currently trying to become a lawyer, dressed as Reese Witherspoon’s character from Legally Blonde, Elle Woods. First, she posted photos of herself in a pink dress with a chihuahua and lounging in a pool wearing a sequin bikini. Then, she shared a recreation of the Harvard Video Essay that Elle submitted to Harvard Law School in the 2001 film.
Kim simply wrote, “Legally Blonde” next to the five snapshots. She donned a blonde wig for the shoot. In the first, she wore a tiny pink slip dress with a plunging neckline. She wore coral lipstick and sunglasses and carried a pink fluffy pen in her one hand.
In the other, she carried a black purse with a dog in it, just like the film’s Bruiser Woods. It wasn’t clear if the pooch was one of the family’s many dogs.
The next four photos were of Kim in the sparkly green bikini top, just like the one Elle wears in the pool. she completed her look with a Tiffany heart tag toggle necklace and a charm bracelet.
Then, Kim posted her version of the Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay
, which was about a minute long and featured Kim reciting lines from the classic comedy. Reese, 43, was a huge fan and reposted it to her Instagram Story.
Khloe commented, “The best I’ve ever seen.” Kendall Jenner chimed in with, “Kim!!!!”
Kim probably chose the costume because she’s gotten some blowback for her decision to start studying law. The mom of four, who didn’t go to college, is currently pursuing a legal career through California’s apprentice program.
The KKW Beauty mogul revealed her plans in the May 2019 issue of Vogue. She’s doing a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco and is on schedule to take the bar exam in 2022.
Her father, Robert Kardashian
, was also a lawyer. He famously served on OJ Simpson
’s legal team.
Kim’s interest in the law grew when she started getting involved in prison reform. She’s helped champion the release of multiple incarcerated people
. Kim explained, “I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”
