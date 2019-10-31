Law Student Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy ‘Legally Blonde’ Halloween Costume

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian debuted a very clever Halloween costume on October 31. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who’s currently trying to become a lawyer, dressed as Reese Witherspoon’s character from Legally Blonde, Elle Woods. First, she posted photos of herself in a pink dress with a chihuahua and lounging in a pool wearing a sequin bikini. Then, she shared a recreation of the Harvard Video Essay that Elle submitted to Harvard Law School in the 2001 film.

Kim simply wrote, “Legally Blonde” next to the five snapshots. She donned a blonde wig for the shoot. In the first, she wore a tiny pink slip dress with a plunging neckline. She wore coral lipstick and sunglasses and carried a pink fluffy pen in her one hand.

In the other, she carried a black purse with a dog in it, just like the film’s Bruiser Woods. It wasn’t clear if the pooch was one of the family’s many dogs.