Kris Jenner Slammed For Dia De Los Muertos Halloween Costume

Kris Jenner is being slammed online for her Dia De Los Muertos Halloween costume. The 63-year-old painted her face like a sugar skull and wore a mariachi band costume, complete with a large sombrero and an intricately decorated guitar.

Kylie, and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian all shared footage of the costume on their Instagram Stories. The famous momager wore the outfit to Kylie’s house, where the 22-year-old threw a party for all the little kids in their family. And all three daughters were absolutely loving the look.

But the reaction on social media was much more negative. “There’s nothing cute or ‘YASS’ worthy of Kris Jenner’s ‘costume’,” one person wrote. “When will people learn that our culture isn’t a costume. How tiring.”

Dia de los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico on November 1 as a remembrance of dead family members. Sugar skulls, called calaveras de azúcar, are decorated with paint and placed on family altars.