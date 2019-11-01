Kris Jenner Slammed For Dia De Los Muertos Halloween Costume

Kris Jenner is being slammed online for her Dia De Los Muertos Halloween costume. The 63-year-old painted her face like a sugar skull and wore a mariachi band costume, complete with a large sombrero and an intricately decorated guitar.
Kylie, and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian all shared footage of the costume on their Instagram Stories. The famous momager wore the outfit to Kylie’s house, where the 22-year-old threw a party for all the little kids in their family. And all three daughters were absolutely loving the look.
But the reaction on social media was much more negative. “There’s nothing cute or ‘YASS’ worthy of Kris Jenner’s ‘costume’,” one person wrote. “When will people learn that our culture isn’t a costume. How tiring.”
Dia de los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico on November 1 as a remembrance of dead family members. Sugar skulls, called calaveras de azúcar, are decorated with paint and placed on family altars.
“Dia De Los Muertos is NOT THE SAME AS HALLOWEEN!” one person explained. “It’s a holiday to remember the dead, not a costume you could just throw on. I don’t care if you were trying to go as Coco,” they wrote, referencing the popular 2017 Disney film where the main character traveled to the land of the dead.
Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram
More upset people chimed in on social media. “Yeah I’m kind of offended by @KrisJenner Halloween costume,” one wrote. Another asked, “Why are white people always getting a pass for ignorance?”
Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
“I saw Kris Jenner’s Halloween costume and immediately rolled my eyes,” another said.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In 2017, Kylie and Kendall were slammed by the Notorious B.I.G.’s mom
for using his likeness on tee shirts in their clothing line. “I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of [Tupac
] and my son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!” she said in part at the time.
Photo credit: MEGA
