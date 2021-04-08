Kendra Wilkinson responded to fellow former Playboy Playmate Holly Madison‘s comments about their friendship and relationships with Hugh Hefner.

“Dude … It’s 2021,” the 35-year-old mom of two commented on an E! News Instagram post after the Down the Rabbit Hole author, 41, talked about her on the Wednesday, April 7, episode of Barstool Sports’ “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“No,” Holly responded when asked whether she’s still friendly with her former The Girls Next Door costar. She also appeared to acknowledge a past comment Kendra made about not sleeping with the late Hefner, who died at age 91 in September 2017, before moving into the Playboy Mansion.

“I had to sleep with him first,” Holly said. “I’m not trying to slut shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

Kendra, for her part, responded in a separate Instagram comment, writing, “Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.” In response to a fan who defended Holly, Kendra added, “I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side … I wish her the best in life, and this helps heal her.”