Mariah Carey Bares Her Midriff In Sexy Rocker Halloween Costume: Photos

Mariah Carey went over-the-top with her costume for Heidi Klum’s Halloween party on October 31. The 49-year-old singer dressed up as a 80s-style metal rocker, complete with an enormous blonde wig and an electric green guitar.

The “Always Be My Baby” singer’s costume was super revealing. She wore a leather bikini that was adorned with chains. For her entrance, she donned a leather jacket, but she discarded it once she entered the party. The sexy look also featured fishnet tights and thigh-high black and red boots.

Her metal band was rounded out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and dancer Misty Copeland, who also wore sky-high wigs.

Mariah wrote on Instagram under a photo of their band, “Happy Halloween xoxo Spit ft. Mimi.” Andy Cohen commented, “Amazing.”

In her Story, the actress shared a snapshot of trick-or-treating with her 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon.