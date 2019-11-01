Star Magazine logo

Halloween Queen

Mariah Carey Bares Her Midriff In Sexy Rocker Halloween Costume: Photos

The ‘Always Be My Baby’ singer looked amazing.

By ,

Mariah Carey went over-the-top with her costume for Heidi Klum’s Halloween party on October 31. The 49-year-old singer dressed up as a 80s-style metal rocker, complete with an enormous blonde wig and an electric green guitar.

The “Always Be My Baby” singer’s costume was super revealing. She wore a leather bikini that was adorned with chains. For her entrance, she donned a leather jacket, but she discarded it once she entered the party. The sexy look also featured fishnet tights and thigh-high black and red boots.

Her metal band was rounded out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and dancer Misty Copeland, who also wore sky-high wigs.

Mariah wrote on Instagram under a photo of their band, “Happy Halloween xoxo Spit ft. Mimi.” Andy Cohen commented, “Amazing.”

In her Story, the actress shared a snapshot of trick-or-treating with her 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon.

Monroe dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things, complete with a blonde wig. Moroccan’s costume was obscured by his jacket. Mariah, meanwhile, wore a full silver face mask to keep her identity a secret while she went around with her kids.

Her iconic 1994 album, Merry Christmas, turned 25 this year. The album has sold 15 million copies worldwide and is the second best-selling Christmas album of all time.

Despite all the spooky fun, at midnight the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer immediately switched into Christmas mode. She posted a hilarious video of herself done up in her costume when she gets a call from Santa himself.

When the camera cut back to Mariah, she had changed into Christmas pajamas and was ready for her favorite time of year!

She also posted a new version of the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” music video that only included unseen footage.

Mariah is marking the anniversary with a deluxe edition of the album that features previously unreleased tracks from a 1994 concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, plus some new remixes.

What do you think of Mariah’s Halloween costume? Sound off in the comments!

