Are Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Back Together?

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd appear to be back together. The famous couple, who first started dating back in 2015, have been on and off for years. They most recently split in August 2019.
Bella just turned 23 on October 9. On her big day, she was spotted at lunch with mom Yolanda, sister Gigi and her brother’s girlfriend Dua Lipa.
On Thursday, October 10, the supermodel had another birthday celebration at the swanky cocktail lounge Le Chalet. E! News reported that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, made an appearance at the party.
The 29-year-old singer and Bella reportedly did tequila shots together at the bar. They also apparently left the festivities together. The source told E!, “You could tell that they were definitely in love and they both looked very happy being around each other.”
The couple split this summer. They couldn’t make their busy schedules work and were unhappy with how much time they’d been spending apart.
Bella just had a very busy September, walking the runways at New York, London, Paris and Milan Fashion Week.
The couple first started seeing each other in early 2015. Bella even appeared in one of his music videos, for his song “In the Night.”
Things got pretty serious, and they attended the 2016 Grammys and Met Gala together. But they broke up in November of that year.
Then, Abel moved on from Bella with Selena Gomez
, who he dated for about a year. But in early 2018, Bella and The Weeknd were caught canoodling at Coachella.
