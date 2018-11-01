Star Magazine logo

Haunting

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Stun As Beetlejuice & Lydia The Bride For Halloween

The couple head out to Heidi Klum's yearly soirée.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd might just have been the best-dressed couple at Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween party. The couple suited up as Beetlejuice and Lydia from the wedding scene of the iconic 80s horror comedy. Click through the gallery to see the amazing photos.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, looked amazing in the character's burgundy wedding suit, white makeup and green hair. The 28-year-old gave Michael Keaton, who originated the character, a run for his money.

Photo credit: MEGA

Bella, 22, was both gorgeous and spooky in the red dress, red veil, and red makeup as she embodied the character made famous by Winona Ryder.

Photo credit: MEGA

They clung tight to each other as they walked in the part. They also goofed around her Instagram.

Photo credit: MEGA

A day earlier, they walked around New York holding hands the same way, close together. Maybe it was practice for their spooky wedding.

Photo credit: MEGA

The supermodel is gearing up for the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show, which will be filmed this month and air in December. BFF Kendall Jenner and sister Gigi Hadid will be joining her on the runway again.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of Bella and Abel's Halloween costume? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: MEGA

Comments

