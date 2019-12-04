Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Attend Dior Fashion Show In Miami — And Younes Shows Up!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian turned out in some glamorous looks as they attended the Dior Men’s Fashion Show in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, December 3. But it might have been a little awkward for the Poosh blogger, since her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima and rumored flame Luka Sabbat were both in attendance!

Kourtney, 40, and Younes, 26, dated for almost two years before they broke up in the summer of 2018. The model had publicly spoken out about being uncomfortable with the sexy photos the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted online.

After they split, Kourtney was briefly linked to Luka, 22. He was already a longtime friend of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, but it’s not clear how serious things were between the two.

This fall, Kourtney started spending time with Younes again. There were even rumors that they were romantically involved once more, but the current status of their relationship is unclear.

Other celebrities in attendance at the Dior show on Tuesday night included supermodel Bella Hadid, soccer legend David Beckham and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie. See all the best looks from the night.