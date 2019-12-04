Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Attend Dior Fashion Show In Miami — And Younes Shows Up!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian turned out in some glamorous looks as they attended the Dior Men’s Fashion Show in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, December 3. But it might have been a little awkward for the Poosh blogger, since her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima and rumored flame Luka Sabbat were both in attendance!
Kourtney, 40, and Younes, 26, dated for almost two years before they broke up in the summer of 2018. The model had publicly spoken out about being uncomfortable with the sexy photos the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted online.
After they split, Kourtney was briefly linked to Luka, 22. He was already a longtime friend of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, but it’s not clear how serious things were between the two.
This fall, Kourtney started spending time with Younes again. There were even rumors that they were romantically involved once more, but the current status of their relationship is unclear.
Other celebrities in attendance at the Dior show on Tuesday night included supermodel Bella Hadid, soccer legend David Beckham and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie. See all the best looks from the night.
Kourtney rocked a sexy and simple bronze cocktail dress. Her long, brown hair fell in loose waves and she finished the look with very strappy sandals.
Photo credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock
Kim, 39, went for a dramatic look. She wore green snakeskin pants with a long purple snakeskin coat. She topped the look with a blue snakeskin fanny pack, which she wore wrapped around her body. The jacket was from the Dior collection shown that night.
Photo credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock
Like Kim, Bella, 23, also wore one of the men’s looks from the show. She rocked a white suit that was covered in a stunning black pattern. Her long brown hair fell in waves down her back.
Photo credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
Backstage she took selfies with Luka, who rocked a pewter suit. He also put on a little silver eyeshadow that brought out his eyes.
Photo credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock
Meanwhile Younes wore a navy coat with silver-lined lapels. It’s not clear if her and Kourtney ran into each other.
Photo credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
David, 44, looked sharp in a silk suit jacket. He paired it with a simple white tee shirt. His wife, Victoria Beckham
, didn’t seem to be with him.
Photo credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
Gwendoline, 41, took a photo with country singer Orville Peck, who performed at the event. She looked sharp in gray pants with a patterned shirt and black blazer. Orville wore his signature face mask with his cowboy hat.
Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
