Was She Sorry? Kim Kardashian Tries To Ignore ‘Kimono’ Drama On ‘KUWTK’

In July, Kim Kardashian expressed her regret for initially naming her shapewear line Kimono. After she announced the new business venture, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was swiftly hit with major backlash as she was accused of cultural appropriation for using the name of a traditional Japanese garment. Even the mayor of Kyoto wrote her a letter explaining why the name was inappropriate.

But the November 17 episode of KUWTK gave new insight into the scandal and made fans wonder if Kim was really sorry about what she’d done. In the episode, she discussed the drama with Scott Disick.

“They’re saying I’m cultural appropriating,” the 39-year-old explained about the reaction to her line. “Who would ever think that I would want to do something that would be disrespectful?” she asked.

They discussed what a financial burden it would be to come up with a new name, since “Kimono” was already on many of the products already in production.