The 16 Most Shocking Red Carpet Moments of 2019

From Kim Kardashian to Cardi B, these outfits had fans paying attention.

By ,

Credit: INSTARImages (2)

2019 was a banner year for celebrity fashion. While some of the outfits were winners and others missed the mark, some looks stood out as downright shocking. Whether it was Kim Kardashian in an ultra revealing gown, Cardi B dressed as a sexy oyster, or Laverne Cox in an almost completely sheer dress, the most famous people in Hollywood took big risks this year. Sometimes they stunned, and other times they left fans scratching their heads.

These are the 16 most shocking red carpet looks of 2019, from celebs including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Bebe Rexha, Coco Austin, Candace Cameron Bure, Lizzo, Nick Cannon, Halsey, Lala Kent, Gwendoline Christie and Billy Porter.

Kim Kardashian At The 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards

Kim, 39, shocked fans when she wore this vintage Thierry Mugler gown in February. The huge cut outs on the bodice of the dress barely kept her breasts strapped in, and a huge slit up the side showed off tons of leg. She ended up calling out fast fashion brands for quickly making and selling knock-offs of the dress.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kendall Jenner At The 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kendall, 24, risked a major wardrobe malfunction in this ultra revealing dress at the Oscars after-party. It was a Rami Kadi couture gown, but fans thought it looked more like a luxury loin cloth. The supermodel kept having to hold the dress down, lest she reveal her lady parts to onlookers.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Laverne Cox At The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere

Laverne, 47, left very little to the imagination in this almost completely sheer gown she wore to the Charlie’s Angels premiere in November. It was designed by Hakan Akkaya. Strategic pies of velvet kept the Orange Is The New Black alum from flashing the cameras.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Cardi B At The 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi, 27, rocked this vintage Mugler at the Grammys in February. The black and pink dress was the shape of an oyster; Cardi was the pearl.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Cardi B At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Then, the “I Like It” rapper ratcheted up the sex appeal at the BBMAs in May. She wore this revealing Moschino by Jeremy Scott dress. Husband Offset was a big fans, as the Migos rapper couldn’t keep his hands off her.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Bella Hadid At The 2019 MTV VMAs

Bella, 23, wore this nude body con dress to the VMAs in August. It featured a pale, yellow pattern and the top and bottom were held together by two long straps, reminiscent of a seatbelt. It was sexy, but baffling.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Bebe Rexha At The 2019 Grammy Awards

The “Meant To Be” singer wore this very revealing dress in August. The sexy look was made by Christian Siriano, who perfectly enhanced all her curves.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Coco Austin At The 2019 VMAs

Coco, 40, is never afraid to rock a skimpy outfit, but even by her standards, this look was a lot! This sheer, bedazzled jumpsuit left nothing to the imagination. Her husband, Ice T, smiled as he posed with her on the carpet before the awards.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Candace Cameron Bure At The Teen Choice Awards 2019

Candace, 43, isn’t known for her skin-baring looks, so fans were surprised when she showed off her long legs and tons of cleavage at the TCAs in August.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Nick Cannon At The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Nick, 39, wore this strange ensemble from Louis Vuitton in May. It was inspired by the video game Mortal Kombat and incorporated the brand’s iconic LV print. His face was almost completely covered by a brown and red mask.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Halsey At the 2019 MTV VMAs

Halsey, 25, wore this eye-catching, sheer Peter Dundas skirt over a black bra and matching high-waisted panties. The “Bad At Love” songstress added color to her hairline, creating a rainbow on the top of her head.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lizzo At The 2019 MTV VMAs

Lizzo, 31, rocked this sequin gown that said “siren” all over it. She carried a matching feather boa and made a major statement in the glamorous Moschino dress.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lala Kent At The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lala, 29, showed off her body in this see-through, black lace jumpsuit. The back of the outfit featured a huge, black skirt that trailed behind the Vanderpump Rules star, and her blonde hair was pulled into a top knot. Maybe she’ll wear something similar for her April wedding.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Gwendoline Christie At The ‘David Copperfield’ Premiere

Gwendoline, 41, was usually all covered up in her iconic role on Game of Thrones, in which she played the warrior Brienne of Tarth. But at the premiere of her film The Personal History Of David Copperfield in London on October 2, the Star Wars actress showed off all her curves in this show-stopping, see-through Iris Van Herpen dress.

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billy Porter At The 2019 Academy Awards

Billy, 50, made more than a few bold statements on the red carpet this year, but this tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano was one of the first that had fans saying, “Wow.” The Pose star was the picture of androgynous chic in the black skirt paired with a traditional tuxedo top.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

