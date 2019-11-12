Star Magazine logo

Bombshell

Laverne Cox Wears Shocking See-Through Dress To ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere

The actress’ gown left little to the imagination.

By ,

Laverne Cox wore a stunning, sexy dress to the Charlie’s Angels premiere on Monday, November 11 in Los Angeles. The actress, 47, wore a black gown that was almost completely sheer, leaving very little to the imagination.

The front of the gown had one opaque panel that ran up the middle of the dress, ending just below her breasts. Two small panels came up to cover her nipples, but nothing else. The dress showed off her legs and hips and tons of side boobs.

Another opaque panel ran up the back, covering her butt, but little else.

The sheer material gathered into a turtleneck top that featured black stitches across her collarbone and between her breasts.

Her hair was pulled back into a low bun and she wore no jewelry except for a pair of dazzling earrings.

Laverne brought fellow trans actors Trace Lysette and Angelica Ross with her for the premiere. Trace appeared in the movie Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez earlier this year. Angelica stars in the TV show Pose.

The Orange Is The New Black alum wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to my @charliesangels crew for the kiki of life tonight. … #TransIsBeautiful #epic.”

Her friends praised her outfit on social media. Kate Beckinsale wrote, “I feel like you’re flirting with me @lavernecox , you rascal. Ava DuVernay wrote, “That dresssssssssssssss!!!!!!!”

Laverne has a cameo role in the film, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks. It stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart also appear in the movie.

The new movie, which debuts Friday, November 15, is a play on both the original television show and the 2000 and 2003 films, which starred Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz.

The movie’s soundtrack features new songs by artists including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Chaka Khan.

Laverne was just cast in the new Shonda Rhimes Netflix series based on the true story of scammer Anna Delvey. She’ll play a celebrity trainer and life coach who gets sucked into the scammer’s orbit.

Laverne will also appear in the upcoming thriller Promising Young Woman and the action movie Jolt.

What do you think of Laverne’s dress? Sound off in the comments!

