Laverne Cox Wears Shocking See-Through Dress To ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere

Laverne Cox wore a stunning, sexy dress to the Charlie’s Angels premiere on Monday, November 11 in Los Angeles. The actress, 47, wore a black gown that was almost completely sheer, leaving very little to the imagination.

The front of the gown had one opaque panel that ran up the middle of the dress, ending just below her breasts. Two small panels came up to cover her nipples, but nothing else. The dress showed off her legs and hips and tons of side boobs.

Another opaque panel ran up the back, covering her butt, but little else.

The sheer material gathered into a turtleneck top that featured black stitches across her collarbone and between her breasts.

Her hair was pulled back into a low bun and she wore no jewelry except for a pair of dazzling earrings.

Laverne brought fellow trans actors Trace Lysette and Angelica Ross with her for the premiere. Trace appeared in the movie Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez earlier this year. Angelica stars in the TV show Pose.