Teresa Giudice Wears Super Sexy Halloween Costume After Admitting Extramarital Hookup

The ‘RHONJ’ star might be in some hot water.

Teresa Giudice made a sexy appearance at a Halloween party on October 17. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was dressed as a sultry queen in a super revealing black bodysuit with a plunging neckline. The 47-year-old mom wore a gold crown and carried a black cane. Over the ensemble she wore a Game of Thrones-style black fur cape.

Teresa’s revealing look comes on the heels of her admission that she had an extramarital hookup. In a new RHONJ trailer released on October 16, Teresa admitted she  “hooked up” with someone, showing the other cast members a photo of the man.

Later in the teaser, Teresa was seen with the man from the photo. Her brother, Joe Gorga, asked, “Were you guys messing around?” The man said, “We might have kissed.”

Notably, the man is not Blake Schreck, the 26-year-old man Teresa was spotted with multiple times during her husband Joe Giudice’s incarceration. Teresa’s lawyer denied the pair was romantically involved.

Joe, 40, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, were with Teresa on Thursday night at the Fright Nights Halloween costume party at The Seminole Coconut Creek Casino in Florida.

Joe was dressed as Popeye the Sailorman. He showed off his ripped arms in the tight tank top.

Melissa, 40, matched him in a tiny sailor jumpsuit and a jaunty hat.

Fans speculated that Teresa’s evil queen look was inspired by the Angelina Jolie film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which comes out on October 18.

Teresa’s husband Joe, 47, was released from ICE custody last week and flew to Italy. He’ll stay there as he awaits the final results of his deportation case.

Fans were shocked to see how much weight he lost while he served his jail sentence. Daughter Gia, 18, shared a video of her dad showing off his karate skills, showing how much he’d worked on his fitness in the past few years.

In the new RHONJ teaser, one of the other Housewives asked Teresa if she still loves her husband. She answered candidly, “I don’t know.” During the season 9 reunion earlier this year, Teresa claimed she would divorce Joe, who she married in 1999, if he were ultimately deported.

What do you think of Teresa’s Halloween costume? Sound off in the comments!

