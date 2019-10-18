Teresa Giudice Wears Super Sexy Halloween Costume After Admitting Extramarital Hookup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice made a sexy appearance at a Halloween party on October 17. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was dressed as a sultry queen in a super revealing black bodysuit with a plunging neckline. The 47-year-old mom wore a gold crown and carried a black cane. Over the ensemble she wore a Game of Thrones-style black fur cape.

Teresa’s revealing look comes on the heels of her admission that she had an extramarital hookup. In a new RHONJ trailer released on October 16, Teresa admitted she “hooked up” with someone, showing the other cast members a photo of the man.

Later in the teaser, Teresa was seen with the man from the photo. Her brother, Joe Gorga, asked, “Were you guys messing around?” The man said, “We might have kissed.”

Notably, the man is not Blake Schreck, the 26-year-old man Teresa was spotted with multiple times during her husband Joe Giudice’s incarceration. Teresa’s lawyer denied the pair was romantically involved.