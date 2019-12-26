Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian

They Do

The 15 Best Celebrity Weddings Of 2019

From Heidi to the Rock, these celebs have officially tied the knot!

By ,

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian

Credit: INSTARImages (2)

View gallery 15

2019 saw some of the biggest, most exciting celebrity weddings ever. Whether it was Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz getting married on a yacht, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas saying their vows in a French castle, or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian saying “I Do” in Hawaii, love was in the air this year. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright made a scene in Kentucky, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo headed down to Cancun and Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney brought Hollywood to Rhode Island.  

These were the top celebrity weddings of 2019, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty and Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma.

The 15 Best Celebrity Weddings Of 2019
1 of 15
Close gallery

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi, 46, and Tom, 30, got engaged over the holidays in December 2018. In February, they secretly tied the knot during a small, private event. In August, they had a huge celebration with family and friends on a yacht in Italy. On board the ship were her kids: daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 9, and sons Henry, 14, and Johan, 12

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Less than a year after their February engagement, Jennifer, 29, and Cooke, 33, married in Rhode Island in October. Guests included Kris Jenner, Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen.

Photo credit: MEGA

Dwayne

The Rock, 47, and Lauren, 35, secretly married this August. The couple has been together for over a decade. They met in 2006 in Boston and started dating a year later. They share two daughters: Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 20 months.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Joe, 30, and Sophie, 23, got engaged back in October 2017, but they weren’t in a rush to make it down the aisle. After the Billboard Music Awards in May, they made there way to an Elvis chapel in Las Vegas where they legally tied the knot in front of famous friends like Diplo and Day + Shay, plus the other Jonas Brothers. Then, they headed to France in June where they had a lavish ceremony. Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams served as a bridesmaid.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

These Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot in June, about a year after Jax, 40, proposed. Brittany, 30, filled her bridal party with her reality costars, like Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney Schwartz and Kristen Doute. But the fall out from their big day will be a huge part of the new season of Pump Rules, which begins this January.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Justin, 25, and Hailey, 23, got married for the first time at a courthouse in New York City in 2018. After delaying their big ceremony a few times, they got married again almost exactly a year to the date. They welcomed friends and family to a former plantation in South Carolina. Guests included Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner — plus baby Stormi.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris, 40, and Katherine, 30, began their whirlwind romance in June 2018. In January, he proposed, and they married June 8 in California. Chris’s 6-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was on hand for the ceremony. The couple were introduced by Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Nicki, 37, went public with her relationship with Kenneth at the end of 2018. Some fans were upset, since the 41-year-old is a registered sex offender. But the “Super Bass” rapper has consistently defended him. She announced on social media that they married on October 21. 

Photo credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

David, 70, and Katherine, 35, met when she was a contestant on American Idol. In fact, the music mogul accompanied her on piano during a performance at her first wedding to Nick Cokas. The Smash star started dating Gigi and Bella’s former stepdad in 2017 and David proposed in the summer of 2018. They married in London in June. 

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Smith-Turner

Joshua, 41, and Jodie, 33, married this fall, but not much is known about the ceremony. The Queen & Slim star is also expecting their first child

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Zoe and Karl, both 31, married in Paris this June. Celebrity guests including not only the bride’s famous parents — Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz — but also her stepdad, Jason Momoa, and celebrity friends like Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Denzel Washington and Chris Pine.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Idris, 47, met his now-wife Sabrina, 29, on the set of his 2017 film The Mountain Between Us. They married in Marrakech in June 2019 in a three-day event. He even performed a DJ set at the reception. Shoe designer Christian Louboutin was one of the celebrity guests. 

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

Lea, 33, was introduced to Zandy, 36, by her best friend in 2017. They married in March in North Carolina. Wedding guests included Glee stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin and Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Rachel, 34, picked Bryan, 39, as the winner of her season of The Bachelorette in 2017, but the pair didn’t rush their way down the aisle. They wed in Cancun, Mexico in August. Bachelor alums Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian were on hand for the celebrations.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

Hilary and Matthew, both 32, tied the knot in the front yard of their home on December 21. Both their kids were on hand: Banks, 14 months, and 7-year-old Luca, who the Younger star shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie
Filed under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE