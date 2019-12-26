The 15 Best Celebrity Weddings Of 2019

2019 saw some of the biggest, most exciting celebrity weddings ever. Whether it was Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz getting married on a yacht, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas saying their vows in a French castle, or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian saying “I Do” in Hawaii, love was in the air this year. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright made a scene in Kentucky, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo headed down to Cancun and Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney brought Hollywood to Rhode Island.
These were the top celebrity weddings of 2019, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty and Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Heidi, 46, and Tom, 30, got engaged over the holidays in December 2018. In February, they secretly tied the knot
during a small, private event. In August, they had a huge celebration
with family and friends on a yacht in Italy. On board the ship were her kids: daughters Leni
, 15, and Lou
, 9, and sons Henry
, 14, and Johan
, 12
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
Photo credit: MEGA
Dwayne
The Rock, 47, and Lauren, 35, secretly married
this August. The couple has been together for over a decade. They met in 2006 in Boston and started dating a year later. They share two daughters: Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 20 months.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Joe, 30, and Sophie, 23, got engaged back in October 2017, but they weren’t in a rush to make it down the aisle. After the Billboard Music Awards
in May, they made there way to an Elvis chapel in Las Vegas where they legally tied the knot in front of famous friends like Diplo
and Day + Shay
, plus the other Jonas Brothers. Then, they headed to France in June where they had a lavish ceremony
. Game of Thrones
star Maisie Williams
served as a bridesmaid.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin, 25, and Hailey, 23, got married for the first time
at a courthouse in New York City in 2018. After delaying their big ceremony a few times, they got married again
almost exactly a year to the date. They welcomed friends and family to a former plantation in South Carolina. Guests included Kendall
, Kylie
and Kris Jenner — plus baby Stormi
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris, 40, and Katherine, 30, began their whirlwind romance in June 2018. In January, he proposed, and they married June 8 in California
. Chris’s 6-year-old son Jack
, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris
, was on hand for the ceremony. The couple were introduced by Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
Photo credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
David, 70, and Katherine, 35, met when she was a contestant on American Idol
. In fact, the music mogul accompanied her on piano during a performance at her first wedding to Nick Cokas
. The Smash
star started dating Gigi
and Bella
’s former stepdad in 2017 and David proposed in the summer of 2018. They married
in London in June.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Smith-Turner
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Idris, 47, met his now-wife Sabrina, 29, on the set of his 2017 film The Mountain Between Us
. They married in Marrakech
in June 2019 in a three-day event. He even performed a DJ set at the reception. Shoe designer Christian Louboutin
was one of the celebrity guests.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich
Lea, 33, was introduced to Zandy, 36, by her best friend in 2017. They married in March
in North Carolina. Wedding guests included Glee
stars Darren Criss
and Becca Tobin
and Scream Queens
actress Emma Roberts
.
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo
Rachel, 34, picked Bryan, 39, as the winner of her season of The Bachelorette
in 2017, but the pair didn’t rush their way down the aisle. They wed in Cancun, Mexico
in August. Bachelor
alums Kristina Schulman
, Astrid Loch
and Bibiana Julian
were on hand for the celebrations.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma
Hilary and Matthew, both 32, tied the knot
in the front yard of their home on December 21. Both their kids were on hand: Banks
, 14 months, and 7-year-old Luca
, who the Younger
star shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie
.
