Heidi Klum Fires Dad As Manager After He Skips Her Wedding

Heidi Klum has parted ways with her dad and manager, Günther Klum. The news comes after he skipped her August 2019 wedding to Tom Kaulitz in Capri, Italy. Reportedly, Günther, 74, has “issues” with Tom, 30.
According to a report, Heidi, 46, has dissolved the German company that she and her dad set up in 2005, Heidi Klum GMBh, which was based near their family home. Instead in July, just before her wedding, she formed a new company, HK Germany GMBh, based in Berlin and without her dad’s name on the paperwork.
She’s president of the new company and owns all the marketing rights. She’s also CEO of her US-based company, Heidi Klum LLC.
According to a source, Heidi’s dad also wasn’t involved in the deals for her two new project: The Amazon series Making The Cut, which premieres in March, or her German competition Queen Of Drags.
1 of 7
“It is terrifically sad,” a source said. “For years he has been a vital part of her life, not just in business, but personally.”
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
2 of 7
Günther has managed Heidi since she broke into the modeling world in 1992, when she won a contest to win a $300,000 contract with a New York Agency. She became one of the most financially successful supermodels of all time.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
Rumors spread of a family rift when Heidi’s dad skipped her August wedding. His wife Erna told guests that he had a knee injury that kept him from traveling, but according to German media he was seen walking around his hometown days later.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
At the time, Günther told a media outlet that he’d been preparing for a friend’s funeral. But he told other reporters at a red carpet event in Germany in January that he’d been bedridden during Heidi’s big day.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
In November he told a magazine “there is no disagreement” between him and Heidi.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
“Aside from a business rift there may be issues with Tom,” a source said. “Heidi is besotted with him and has centered her world around making her marriage and kids her focal point.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“It is terrifically sad,” a source said. “For years he has been a vital part of her life, not just in business, but personally.”
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Günther has managed Heidi since she broke into the modeling world in 1992, when she won a contest to win a $300,000 contract with a New York Agency. She became one of the most financially successful supermodels of all time.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Rumors spread of a family rift when Heidi’s dad skipped her August wedding. His wife Erna told guests that he had a knee injury that kept him from traveling, but according to German media he was seen walking around his hometown days later.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
At the time, Günther told a media outlet that he’d been preparing for a friend’s funeral. But he told other reporters at a red carpet event in Germany in January that he’d been bedridden during Heidi’s big day.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In November he told a magazine “there is no disagreement” between him and Heidi.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Aside from a business rift there may be issues with Tom,” a source said. “Heidi is besotted with him and has centered her world around making her marriage and kids her focal point.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages