Heidi Klum Fires Dad As Manager After He Skips Her Wedding

Heidi Klum has parted ways with her dad and manager, Günther Klum. The news comes after he skipped her August 2019 wedding to Tom Kaulitz in Capri, Italy. Reportedly, Günther, 74, has “issues” with Tom, 30.

According to a report, Heidi, 46, has dissolved the German company that she and her dad set up in 2005, Heidi Klum GMBh, which was based near their family home. Instead in July, just before her wedding, she formed a new company, HK Germany GMBh, based in Berlin and without her dad’s name on the paperwork.

She’s president of the new company and owns all the marketing rights. She’s also CEO of her US-based company, Heidi Klum LLC.

According to a source, Heidi’s dad also wasn’t involved in the deals for her two new project: The Amazon series Making The Cut, which premieres in March, or her German competition Queen Of Drags.