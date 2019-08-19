9 Things To Know About Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson's New Wife, Lauren Hashian

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rock made a surprise announcement on August 19 — he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian secretly got married in Hawaii. Lauren, 34, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, even though she and The Rock, 47, have been together for over a decade. Here’s everything you need to know about Lauren.