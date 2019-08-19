9 Things To Know About Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson's New Wife, Lauren Hashian

The Rock made a surprise announcement on August 19 — he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian secretly got married in Hawaii. Lauren, 34, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, even though she and The Rock, 47, have been together for over a decade. Here’s everything you need to know about Lauren.
1 of 9
Lauren met The Rock, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson
, in 2006 while he was filming The Game Plan
in Boston, where Lauren is from.
Photo credit: Jimmy Morris/EPA/Shutterstock
2 of 9
They started dating a year later, after he divorced his first wife, Dany Garcia.
Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
3 of 9
Her ties to the Massachusetts capital are deep. Her dad, Sid Hashian, was the drummer of the band Boston. He died in 2017.
Photo credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
4 of 9
Lauren followed in her dad’s footsteps, careerwise. She’s a singer and songwriter. Last year, she released the song “Samson.”
Photo credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock
5 of 9
Back in 2005, she appeared on the reality show R U the Girl. The winner was set to appear on a song with the surviving members of TLC. She was eliminated in the first episode.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
6 of 9
Lauren has two daughters with the Rock: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
7 of 9
According to the former WWE superstar, they had planned on getting married in Hawaii in the spring of 2018, but they moved the plans when Lauren pregnant. “And Mama don’t wanna take wedding pictures with a big belly – Mama wanna look good
,” he told Rolling Stone
at the time.
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
8 of 9
Even though they only just made it official, the Hobbs & Shaw star had been referring to Lauren as his “wife” for years.
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
9 of 9
The singer is relatively private. She didn’t appear on a red carpet with her now-husband until 2013, and she usually skips out on his public appearances.
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lauren met The Rock, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson
, in 2006 while he was filming The Game Plan
in Boston, where Lauren is from.
Photo credit: Jimmy Morris/EPA/Shutterstock
They started dating a year later, after he divorced his first wife, Dany Garcia.
Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Her ties to the Massachusetts capital are deep. Her dad, Sid Hashian, was the drummer of the band Boston. He died in 2017.
Photo credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Lauren followed in her dad’s footsteps, careerwise. She’s a singer and songwriter. Last year, she released the song “Samson.”
Photo credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock
Back in 2005, she appeared on the reality show R U the Girl. The winner was set to appear on a song with the surviving members of TLC. She was eliminated in the first episode.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Lauren has two daughters with the Rock: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
According to the former WWE superstar, they had planned on getting married in Hawaii in the spring of 2018, but they moved the plans when Lauren pregnant. “And Mama don’t wanna take wedding pictures with a big belly – Mama wanna look good
,” he told Rolling Stone
at the time.
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Even though they only just made it official, the Hobbs & Shaw star had been referring to Lauren as his “wife” for years.
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The singer is relatively private. She didn’t appear on a red carpet with her now-husband until 2013, and she usually skips out on his public appearances.
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock