'Vanderpump Rules' cast

Watch

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Trailer: Weddings, Breakups & Lots Of Tears

Are Stassi and Katie done with Kristen for good?

The Vanderpump Rules season eight trailer is here and the employees of SUR restaurant are as dramatic as ever. In the footage, Lisa Vanderpump recounts some of the events of the past few months, flabbergasted as to how the once close friendships of her employees could have degraded so quickly.

In the trailer, which features a haunting version of the iconic theme song, Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval get into a screaming match. Jax, 40, shouted, “The only person I’m having a problem with is you.”

“Do you even know me? Do you even f**king know me, dude?” Tom, 36, yelled back.

In another part of the trailer, Katie Maloney Schwartz, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder’s relationship began to crumble. “You’re being an obnoxious person right now,” Katie, 32, told Kristen.

“Katie, you’re just a b***h to me all the time,” Kristen, 36, answered back. “You can’t be real for one second, Kristen,” Stassi, 31, told her as she walked away.

In the middle of all this was Jax and Brittany Cartwright’s Kentucky wedding, which took place in June. In the trailer, Brittany, 30, was seen during her bachelorette trip sobbing on top of a pizza box while wearing a crown and veil.
Plus, James Kennedy’s girlfriend Raquel Leviss started working at SUR, but it didn’t seem to make their relationship any easier. In the trailer, she burst into tears during one of their fights.
Stassi’s now-fiancé Beau Clark joined the opening credits. She and Beau, 39, got engaged this summer during filming. Rumor has it that Stassi’s ongoing fight with Kristen has kept her former best friend away from all her wedding planning.
Meanwhile, Lala Kent had her own drama as she started to plan her wedding to fiancé Randall Emmett. Last year, she decided to give up drinking, which put a strain on her relationships.
The trailer also introduced a few new faces to the drama: Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens. Max is the new general manager at TomTom, which opened at the end of season seven.
Apparently he used to be involved with Scheana Shay. When Dayna hooked up with him, Scheana went on a warpath.

Vanderpump Rules season eight will begin airing on Bravo on Tuesday, January 7.

