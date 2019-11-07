‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Trailer: Weddings, Breakups & Lots Of Tears

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Vanderpump Rules season eight trailer is here and the employees of SUR restaurant are as dramatic as ever. In the footage, Lisa Vanderpump recounts some of the events of the past few months, flabbergasted as to how the once close friendships of her employees could have degraded so quickly.

In the trailer, which features a haunting version of the iconic theme song, Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval get into a screaming match. Jax, 40, shouted, “The only person I’m having a problem with is you.”

“Do you even know me? Do you even f**king know me, dude?” Tom, 36, yelled back.

In another part of the trailer, Katie Maloney Schwartz, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder’s relationship began to crumble. “You’re being an obnoxious person right now,” Katie, 32, told Kristen.

“Katie, you’re just a b***h to me all the time,” Kristen, 36, answered back. “You can’t be real for one second, Kristen,” Stassi, 31, told her as she walked away.