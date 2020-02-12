‘Pump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Admits She Considered Driving Her Car Off A Cliff

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ariana Madix got real about her depression during the Tuesday, February 11 episode of Vanderpump Rules. The 34-year-old confessed to Lisa Vanderpump that she was worried that she was experiencing suicidal thoughts and that she had considered driving her car off a cliff.

During the episode, Ariana visited Lisa, 59, at her house. “I’ve been worried about you since we spoke,” Lisa said, referencing a previous conversation they’d had about Ariana’s mental health.

Lisa continued, “Having been through such chronic depression myself, but mine was more circumstantial because of losing my brother, I just didn’t do well at all. I was such a mess. I was trying to hold everything together.” Lisa lost her brother Mark in 2018 when he died by suicide. She dealt with the emotional fall out of his loss on VPR and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I started to have really dark thoughts [after his death],” Lisa admitted, which worried Ariana because she was experiencing the same thing.