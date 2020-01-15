Lisa Vanderpump & Ariana Madix Bond Over Depression Battles

Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix had a rare moment of bonding during the January 14 episode of Vanderpump Rules. When Ariana, 34, went to Lisa, 59, to see if she could get back her job as a bartender at SUR, it turned into a candid conversation about both of their struggles with depression.

Their chat originally got off to a rocky start. At the end of season seven of VPR, Ariana had confronted Lisa about what she saw as Lisa’s poor treatment of Tom Sandoval, Ariana’s boyfriend. Lisa was still unhappy about it.

“I don’t understand, because when somebody you’ve employed for 10 years starts talking a lot of s**t about you, quite frankly, I’m kind of mystified as to why you would want to come back here,” Lisa told Ariana during Tuesday’s episode.

She continued, “The greatest compliment I could ever give your boyfriend is to ask him if he would like to be involved in our business. My feelings were really hurt.” Ariana said she understood and apologized, looking at how they could repair their relationship.