Lisa Vanderpump & Ariana Madix Bond Over Depression Battles

Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix had a rare moment of bonding during the January 14 episode of Vanderpump Rules. When Ariana, 34, went to Lisa, 59, to see if she could get back her job as a bartender at SUR, it turned into a candid conversation about both of their struggles with depression.
Their chat originally got off to a rocky start. At the end of season seven of VPR, Ariana had confronted Lisa about what she saw as Lisa’s poor treatment of Tom Sandoval, Ariana’s boyfriend. Lisa was still unhappy about it.
“I don’t understand, because when somebody you’ve employed for 10 years starts talking a lot of s**t about you, quite frankly, I’m kind of mystified as to why you would want to come back here,” Lisa told Ariana during Tuesday’s episode.
She continued, “The greatest compliment I could ever give your boyfriend is to ask him if he would like to be involved in our business. My feelings were really hurt.” Ariana said she understood and apologized, looking at how they could repair their relationship.
Conversation turned to how Ariana was doing generally. Lisa asked why Ariana and Tom, 36, hadn’t decorated their new house yet.
“A couple months ago, when we first moved into the house, I swear there were like three or four days where I think I only got out of bed to pee, because I just felt like … maybe like my life had been building up to this, like, really wonderful moment, and then it happened, and I realized, like, I’m still me,” Ariana confessed.
“That sounds like you’re not happy with yourself,” Lisa said and Ariana agreed. “I know that I’m not,” she revealed.
She told the camera that despite her relationship and the release of her cocktail book, she still has been struggling mentally. “I had these, like, big, huge life goals that I have achieved, like the house, the book. And I thought that was gonna fix me,” Ariana explained.
“But it didn’t change who I am, and this undercurrent, this depression, is, I’m realizing, probably always going to be a part of me and a part of my life,” she added.
“I think I need to be medicated,” Ariana told Lisa. Lisa asked if she was depressed. “I have been for a very long time,” the bartender admitted.
She added, “If I can do it, you can do it. Come on. Don’t doubt yourself. Let others do that for you.”
