Jax Taylor Gets Naughty With Strippers At His Bachelor Party — And Lies To Fiancée Brittany About It

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Miami during the January 28 episode of Vanderpump Rules. But the very first night the crew was in town, Jax, 40, lied to his then-fiancée about his activities at a strip club. After getting naughty with the strippers, he told Brittany, 31, that he wasn’t into it at all!
For the first night’s activities, Brittany and her bridesmaids put on retro, “tacky” bridal gowns and went out to drink and dance the night away. Meanwhile, Jax and the groomsmen went to a strip club.
Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend Beau Clark told the cameras that he was immediately “uncomfortable,” but Jax made himself very comfortable. Footage showed him living it up with the strippers, enjoying lap dances and even motorboating one.
But the next day when he was talking to Brittany, Jax lied about what happened. He told her that he was “so awkward” at strip clubs and he couldn’t get “into it.”
“I was the only one of all the guys who didn’t have a girl next to me,” he lied. He said he felt awkward when any of the women came up to him, but during his party he actually joked to his friends, “I’m gonna leave Brittany for one of these girls tonight.”
“I’m just not good at strip clubs,” he said with his head in hands as flashbacks showed that he wasn’t telling the truth.
Meanwhile, the first night of Brittany’s bachelorette was a major disaster. When the women hit up a club, there was a sign that said, “Don’t Do It, Brittany.” The Kentucky native immediately broke down in tears and pulled the women back to the hotel to talk about the “rude” sign.
She cried to the girls that she has to “hear it every f**king day, people telling me that they don't like me, they don't like Jax, they don't like us together. So the last thing I wanted was to come on my bachelorette party and have to go out and [see] a f**king sign saying, ‘Don't do it, Brittany!’”
