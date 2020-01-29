Jax Taylor Gets Naughty With Strippers At His Bachelor Party — And Lies To Fiancée Brittany About It

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Miami during the January 28 episode of Vanderpump Rules. But the very first night the crew was in town, Jax, 40, lied to his then-fiancée about his activities at a strip club. After getting naughty with the strippers, he told Brittany, 31, that he wasn’t into it at all!

For the first night’s activities, Brittany and her bridesmaids put on retro, “tacky” bridal gowns and went out to drink and dance the night away. Meanwhile, Jax and the groomsmen went to a strip club.

Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend Beau Clark told the cameras that he was immediately “uncomfortable,” but Jax made himself very comfortable. Footage showed him living it up with the strippers, enjoying lap dances and even motorboating one.