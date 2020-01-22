Stassi Schroeder Calls Tom Sandoval A ‘Selfish, Egotistical, Piece Of S**t’ During Nasty Fight

Stassi Schroeder lost it during a fight with Tom Sandoval at TomTom during the January 21 episode of Vanderpump Rules. Stassi, 31, was hosting her last book signing at the bar, when Tom, 36, showed up and started arguing with her.
The drama began earlier in the morning, when Stassi woke up to rage texts from Sandoval that he sent around 2 a.m. They read, “Hey, so I found out TODAY, about [your] book party at TomTom [with] no word from [you]?? Truth, we have no bartenders… I’m not bartending and neither is Schwartz… so [I don’t know] what is actually going to happen. Don’t put this on me [or] us bc I will literally kick you the f**k out of TomTom. And all of [your] wristbands.”
But Tom wasn’t telling the truth. A flashback showed that Tom Schwartz had told Sandoval about the party days earlier. Stassi had also gotten Lisa Vanderpump’s approval for the party, and while Sandoval was at boys’ night, Stassi did a walkthrough of the event with Schwartz, 37.
Stassi sent a screenshot of the texts to Schwartz and then got ready for the event. At TomTom, Schwartz admitted that a few bartenders had dropped out of the event, but that they’d made it work. “These things happen in our industry,” he told the camera.
The event went off without a hitch until Sandoval showed up, straight from the hospital where he was being treated for a spider bite. Schwartz and his wife Katie Maloney
told him his texts were “childish” and “aggressive.” Katie, 33, added that Sandoval was jealous of Stassi, which really set him off.
Then Stassi came over to confront him. “Is there a freaking issue?!" she yelled. "What is not okay about having a bunch of customers in here, buying drinks from your bar? Is it because I didn't come to you and kiss your ring? I talked to Lisa."
Sandoval said Lisa didn’t make the schedule, and she yelled back, “Lisa owns most of this bar! I did a walk-through with Schwartz while you were at a boys' night! How dare you come in here right now and do this?! How dare you?! How dare you, you selfish, egotistical, piece of s**t! How dare you?! And to text me those things, how dare you?!”
She continued, “You know what? You're just f**king sad that this isn't about you! It's not good enough to have your f**king name on Santa Monica Boulevard?! I did nothing wrong. You didn't have to do anything! You had to do nothing!”
Stassi stormed off and Sandoval accused her of being the one who was out of line. Later, he said he planned to ban Stassi from TomTom forever. He also called Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd
, to tell them what Stassi did, but Lisa said she needed more information before deciding who was in the wrong.
Pump Rules fans took Stassi’s side on social media. “Tom Sandoval is definitely wrong in this situation. He knew about the event days before, he was just mad that Stassi didn't tell him. Tom Schwartz knew what he was doing and did a great job,” one fan wrote. Others couldn’t believe Tom was acting like he was the sole owner, when he only owns five percent of the bar.
One person said, “Really don't understand why Sandoval would be so awful to Stassi since staffing the restaurant isn't her job, it's his.”
