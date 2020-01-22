Stassi Schroeder Calls Tom Sandoval A ‘Selfish, Egotistical, Piece Of S**t’ During Nasty Fight

Stassi Schroeder lost it during a fight with Tom Sandoval at TomTom during the January 21 episode of Vanderpump Rules. Stassi, 31, was hosting her last book signing at the bar, when Tom, 36, showed up and started arguing with her.

The drama began earlier in the morning, when Stassi woke up to rage texts from Sandoval that he sent around 2 a.m. They read, “Hey, so I found out TODAY, about [your] book party at TomTom [with] no word from [you]?? Truth, we have no bartenders… I’m not bartending and neither is Schwartz… so [I don’t know] what is actually going to happen. Don’t put this on me [or] us bc I will literally kick you the f**k out of TomTom. And all of [your] wristbands.”

But Tom wasn’t telling the truth. A flashback showed that Tom Schwartz had told Sandoval about the party days earlier. Stassi had also gotten Lisa Vanderpump’s approval for the party, and while Sandoval was at boys’ night, Stassi did a walkthrough of the event with Schwartz, 37.