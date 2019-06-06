The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Hit The Beach For Brittany & Jax’s Bachelor Party

The women of Vanderpump Rules stripped down on the beach in Miami on June 6 for Brittany Cartwright’s bachelorette party! She and fiancé Jax Taylor brought all their friends down to the sunshine state to celebrate them before their June 29 wedding. Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay hit the beach in their sexiest bikinis. Check out all the photos from their fun bash.
Brittany, 30, opted for a thematically appropriate white one-piece.
Lala, 28, went with a strappy black bathing suit.
Stassi, 30, rocked a red bathing suit with one strap.
Katie, 32, wore a blue bikini.
Scheana, 34, looked great in a black two-piece.
They cooled down from the Miami heat in the ocean.
What do you think of the Pump Rules beach day? Sound off in the comments!
