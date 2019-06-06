Star Magazine logo

Bikini Time

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Hit The Beach For Brittany & Jax’s Bachelor Party

The Bravo stars are partying in Miami.

By ,

Credit: MEGA

The women of Vanderpump Rules stripped down on the beach in Miami on June 6 for Brittany Cartwright’s bachelorette party! She and fiancé Jax Taylor brought all their friends down to the sunshine state to celebrate them before their June 29 wedding. Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay hit the beach in their sexiest bikinis. Check out all the photos from their fun bash.

Brittany, 30, opted for a thematically appropriate white one-piece.

Photo credit: MEGA

Lala, 28, went with a strappy black bathing suit.

Photo credit: MEGA

Stassi, 30, rocked a red bathing suit with one strap.

Photo credit: MEGA

Katie, 32, wore a blue bikini.

Photo credit: MEGA

Scheana, 34, looked great in a black two-piece.

Photo credit: MEGA

They cooled down from the Miami heat in the ocean.

Photo credit: MEGA

Jax and his friends — including Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval — are also celebrating his bachelor party in Miami. Peter Madrigal and Stassi’s boyfriend Beau Clark were spotted on the beach with the girls.
Earlier in the week, the girls donned vintage wedding dresses for a night on the town.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of the Pump Rules beach day? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: MEGA

