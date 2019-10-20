Jennifer Lawrence Marries Cooke Maroney In Luxurious Rhode Island Ceremony

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are married! The Oscar winner married her boyfriend, who she first started dating in 2018, on October 19 in Rhode Island at an ultra-luxe mansion. Us Weekly confirmed the news.
Jennifer, 29, and Cooke, 34, met in New York City last year. They were first linked together in July and were spotted around Manhattan, arm in arm.
Cooke, who runs an art gallery, proposed to Jennifer in February of this year, less than twelve months after they first started dating.
They were spotted on September 15 getting a marriage license in New York City. RadarOnline.com reported that they were spotted kissing inside the marriage bureau and brought a photographer with them, sparking speculation that they had tied the knot then and there. But they held off, instead making it official at the Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. The luxury estate played host to 150 of the couple’s family and friends for their special day.
Jennifer and Cooke held their engagement party in May. Friends called it “too good of a time.”
1 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
She also spent the summer filming a new movie in New Orleans, which limited her flexibility when it came to having a weekend away with her friends.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 7
4 of 7
Jennifer previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin
, her X-Men
costar Nicholas Hoult
and her Mother!
director Darren Aronofsky
.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 7
On September 24, she attended the Dior Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Cooke didn’t accompany her, which wasn’t strange — they haven’t made any public appearances together.
6 of 7
Photo credit: JD Images/Shutterstock
7 of 7
In June, sources told Us Weekly
that the Kentucky native didn’t want a lavish affair. The couple “want the wedding to be simple and sophisticated,” an insider said at the time. It “won’t be an over-the-top celebration.”
Photo credit: JD Images/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She also spent the summer filming a new movie in New Orleans, which limited her flexibility when it came to having a weekend away with her friends.
Jennifer previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin
, her X-Men
costar Nicholas Hoult
and her Mother!
director Darren Aronofsky
.
On September 24, she attended the Dior Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Cooke didn’t accompany her, which wasn’t strange — they haven’t made any public appearances together.
Photo credit: JD Images/Shutterstock
In June, sources told Us Weekly
that the Kentucky native didn’t want a lavish affair. The couple “want the wedding to be simple and sophisticated,” an insider said at the time. It “won’t be an over-the-top celebration.”
Photo credit: JD Images/Shutterstock