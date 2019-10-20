Jennifer Lawrence Marries Cooke Maroney In Luxurious Rhode Island Ceremony

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are married! The Oscar winner married her boyfriend, who she first started dating in 2018, on October 19 in Rhode Island at an ultra-luxe mansion. Us Weekly confirmed the news.

Jennifer, 29, and Cooke, 34, met in New York City last year. They were first linked together in July and were spotted around Manhattan, arm in arm.

Cooke, who runs an art gallery, proposed to Jennifer in February of this year, less than twelve months after they first started dating.

They were spotted on September 15 getting a marriage license in New York City. RadarOnline.com reported that they were spotted kissing inside the marriage bureau and brought a photographer with them, sparking speculation that they had tied the knot then and there. But they held off, instead making it official at the Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. The luxury estate played host to 150 of the couple’s family and friends for their special day.

Jennifer and Cooke held their engagement party in May. Friends called it “too good of a time.”