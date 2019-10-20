Star Magazine logo

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

I Thee Wed

Jennifer Lawrence Marries Cooke Maroney In Luxurious Rhode Island Ceremony

The Oscar winner started dating him in 2018..

By ,

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Credit: JD Images/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are married! The Oscar winner married her boyfriend, who she first started dating in 2018, on October 19 in Rhode Island at an ultra-luxe mansion. Us Weekly confirmed the news.

Jennifer, 29, and Cooke, 34, met in New York City last year. They were first linked together in July and were spotted around Manhattan, arm in arm.

Cooke, who runs an art gallery, proposed to Jennifer in February of this year, less than twelve months after they first started dating.

They were spotted on September 15 getting a marriage license in New York City. RadarOnline.com reported that they were spotted kissing inside the marriage bureau and brought a photographer with them, sparking speculation that they had tied the knot then and there. But they held off, instead making it official at the Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. The luxury estate played host to 150 of the couple’s family and friends for their special day.

Jennifer and Cooke held their engagement party in May. Friends called it “too good of a time.”

 

The Hunger Games star previously opened up about the difficulties she faced organizing her bachelorette trip around her friends’ busy schedules. 

Photo credit: INSTARImages

She also spent the summer filming a new movie in New Orleans, which limited her flexibility when it came to having a weekend away with her friends.

Photo credit: MEGA

As Star readers know, she was thinking about making newly divorced friend Adele one of her bridesmaids. The duo have been spotted hanging out in New York, even attending a drag show together. Adele was one of the many celebrities in attendance on Saturday.

Photo credit: MEGA

Jennifer previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, her X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult and her Mother! director Darren Aronofsky

Photo credit: MEGA

On September 24, she attended the Dior Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Cooke didn’t accompany her, which wasn’t strange — they haven’t made any public appearances together. 
That same day, she shared a wedding registry ahead of their ceremony.

Photo credit: JD Images/Shutterstock

In June, sources told Us Weekly that the Kentucky native didn’t want a lavish affair. The couple “want the wedding to be simple and sophisticated,” an insider said at the time. It “won’t be an over-the-top celebration.” 

Photo credit: JD Images/Shutterstock

