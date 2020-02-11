Jennifer Lawrence’s Favorite Everlane Jeans Are on Sale for Just $48 — Shop Now!

Star Magazine participates in affiliate marketing. Star Magazine receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

A-list celebrities prove themselves to be just like Us nearly every single day! Thanks to the rise of social media, we have more access to our favorite superstars than ever before. Between that intimate peek into their lives combined with the paparazzi following their every move, we always know what the stars are up to.

Lately, we’ve been noticing starlets out and about in beautiful garments that are actually accessible and affordable! First we spotted Emma Stone bundling up in an oversized coat from Amazon (seriously!), and we’ve just discovered that Jennifer Lawrence has been rocking these classic Everlane jeans. The best part? They’re on sale now!

Get the The High-Rise Skinny Jean (originally $68) on sale for just $48, available from Everlane!

The Academy Award-winning actress has been snapped out and about wearing the High-Rise Skinny Jean from Everlane in their mid-blue hue. Though these jeans are very simple in design, Lawrence proves that you can make even the most standard (and well-priced) pair look incredibly chic!

As a brand, Everlane steers clear of overcomplicated designs and flashy trends that overpower the garments. They want to get back to basics, and the best exemplifier of their design philosophy lies in their jeans. We love the classic high-waist and skinny leg that can flatter nearly anyone’s figure. Plus, they’re probably one of the most versatile pairs of jeans that one can own.

Get the The High-Rise Skinny Jean (originally $68) on sale for just $48, available from Everlane!

There are three different leg-lengths to choose from depending on the fit that you’re going for. Pick the ankle-length pair if you prefer the hem to hit higher or if you have a petite build, the regular length if you’re of average height or the tall pair if you have longer legs. You’re guaranteed to find a pair that fits you perfectly with the help of Everlane’s size guide and visual aids that are available for you on their site.

These Everlane jeans have your standard five-pocket design without any overzealous patterns or stitching on the back pockets. You have three different washes available in these jeans — Lawrence’s preferred medium wash, a lighter blue wash and a faded black wash. These jeans are so amazing that we might just have to pick up all of them — which is definitely not an issue thanks to their amazing sale price! Lawrence is the epitome of a cool, down-to-earth relatable celeb, and what better way to emulate that same energy than by sporting these Everlane jeans?

Get the The High-Rise Skinny Jean (originally $68) on sale for just $48, available from Everlane!