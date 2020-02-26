Looking for a Low Carb Snack? These Yummy Keto Cookies Are Under $15

Star Magazine participates in affiliate marketing. Star Magazine receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Ketogenic diet is all the rage and it seems like everyone is on the bandwagon. Even so many celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Halle Berry and Jenna Jameson have hopped aboard the low-carb, high-fat diet.

While the #Keto lifestyle seems like it has a lot of limitations, there are plenty of snacks that meet the diet’s requirements. Since we’re not exactly willing to give up snacking any time soon, we set out in search of a yummy treat perfect for anyone on the Keto diet or just looking for a low carb snack. We found just that in these top-rated cookies that happened to be approved by the Keto queen herself, Jenna Jameson!

The key to successfully implementing a healthy lifestyle change? Moderation. So, when we’re looking to indulge in a cookie or two? The HighKey Snacks Keto Mini Cookies is the keto-friendly, low-carb snack we’re always in approval of.

Jameson, who lost about 90 pounds in the past year following the ketogenic diet, recently revealed all of her favorite foods and snacks on Amazon and these cookies made the cut. And it’s no surprise since these cookies are high-quality, calorie-conscious and macro-nutrient focused. They’re made with natural ingredients such as almond flour, collagen and coconut oil. Since they’re low in net carbs and sugars, these cookies perfect are for ketogenic dieters who want a snack that’s smart and suitable for their lifestyle.

Did we mention this snack is also gluten-free and grain-free too? There are no added preservatives, no gluten and no fillers. This sweet and crispy treat has all of the same deliciousness of those delicious cookies we’re used to but are crafted in the most health-conscious of ways. We’re loving how this satisfying sweet will hit our sweet spots with zero of the guilt!

These cookies come in a box of three bags, which make them perfect for on-the-go snacking. Just throw in your everyday tote for a mid-afternoon snack at work, your gym bag for a post-workout bite or in your luggage for when the snack attack hits while traveling.

Reviewers can’t get enough of these mini cookies! Over 3,500 of them to be exact. From their texture to their taste, it was one raving reviewer after another. One reviewer loved how they tasted just like “the real deal” while another reviewer loved how these cookies helped to curb their sugar cravings. With flavors like snickerdoodle and chocolate chip available, our mouths are watering already.

Many reviewers called this cookie their guilt-free “late-night snack!” None of them felt guilty when reaching for a cookie (or two) right before bed. But how could they resist? This low-carb, keto-friendly cookie is the perfect treat no matter what time of the day it is.

