Shoppers Are Ditching Full-Coverage Foundation Thanks to These Exfoliating Pads

One wish we’ve had for as long as we can remember? To be able to feel confident enough that we can go out in public without a full face of makeup. To not have to wear a baseball cap or oversized sunglasses to cover up our blemishes, oily T-zone and discoloration. That would be the dream! But for now, full-coverage foundation it is. Or maybe forever, considering that heavy makeup might just be making our skin even worse — causing us to need it even more!

When it comes to skincare, however, we’re not fans of the word “forever” used in anything but a positive context. If there’s something we don’t feel okay with, we’re going to keep working and searching until we find a way to love it. Sometimes that means changing up a diet or visiting the dermatologist, but sometimes it truly is as simple as swiping a cotton pad over your face a couple of times per week!

Get a 30-pack of Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Pads for just $27 at Amazon!

These K-beauty peeling pads have nearly 1,800 reviews on Amazon alone, and shoppers are calling it a life-changing holy grail. They’re saying they saw results after just one use, and after a few weeks in, the changes in their complexion were significant. Those changes? Faded discoloration, visibly smaller pores, disappearing blemishes and a bright clarity they didn’t know their skin was capable of. One reviewer said it was like they were giving themselves professional-grade facials at home!

These 100% cotton pads have gentle chemical peeling properties meant to deep-clean pores, remove dead skin cells, prevent excess sebum and pull out impurities. There are three versions: Wine, a firming, anti-aging must-have, Green Tea, an anti-inflammatory essential for those with irritated, acne-prone skin, and Lemon, a vitamin C-rich, brightening savior for those with dull skin or acne scars. And yes, all three smell incredible!

To use these pads, simply exfoliate with the gauze side, then follow up with the embossed side to even out texture and remove any excess dirt. Shoppers love to see everything come off on the pad, amazed at how much their cleanser missed!

Excited to see for yourself? These pads are meant to be used on all skin types, so go for it! There are smaller packs available too, but we highly recommend grabbing the 30-pack jar to get the best value — and your best skin ever!

