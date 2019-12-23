Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share First Wedding Photos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are married. A little over a year after they welcomed daughter Banks, the pair wed in a small ceremony in their front yard on Saturday, December 21.

Hilary and Matthew, both 32, shared a photo from the end of their wedding day on Instagram. In the pic, the happy couple posed with a sedan that read, “Just Married” on the back. It was also decorated with flowers, greenery, and cans on strings. Hilary also posted a selfie of the pair in the bathroom together, showing off their brand new wedding rings.

The Younger star’s dress was designed by Jenny Packham. The British designer is a favorite of Kate Middleton, who’s often spotted in her sleek, simple designs.

Hilary told Vogue, “I sat down with my stylist, Jessica Paster, and we went through many designers and looked at their aesthetics, and together we settled on Jenny. Her work is so beautiful.”