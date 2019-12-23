Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share First Wedding Photos

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are married. A little over a year after they welcomed daughter Banks, the pair wed in a small ceremony in their front yard on Saturday, December 21.
Hilary and Matthew, both 32, shared a photo from the end of their wedding day on Instagram. In the pic, the happy couple posed with a sedan that read, “Just Married” on the back. It was also decorated with flowers, greenery, and cans on strings. Hilary also posted a selfie of the pair in the bathroom together, showing off their brand new wedding rings.
The Younger star’s dress was designed by Jenny Packham. The British designer is a favorite of Kate Middleton, who’s often spotted in her sleek, simple designs.
Hilary told Vogue, “I sat down with my stylist, Jessica Paster, and we went through many designers and looked at their aesthetics, and together we settled on Jenny. Her work is so beautiful.”
The dress featured cape-like sleeves that fell into a train and one hundred buttons went down the back. The couple’s initials were embroidered inside the skirt.
Just days before the wedding, Jenny shipped the dress from London to LA. “A minor customs scare” almost kept the Lizzie McGuire star from getting the gown in time, but everything worked out in the end.
The wedding was reportedly small, with just friends and family present. That included Hilary’s 7-year-old son, Luca
, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie
, and her older sister Haylie
.
Haylie, 34, joked with Us Weekly
earlier this December that her parents would have been upset if Hilary and Matthew had decided to elope. “She will have a wedding [because] she’s the good daughter that does like everything the way she’s supposed to,” the “Our Lips Are Sealed” singer said at the time. She said her sister’s style was more “traditional.”
Hilary announced the engagement
on May 8. She posted a photo of herself with Matthew where she showed off her ring. “He asked me to be his wife,” she wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.
The pair met in 2015. Matthew, a songwriter, was helping with her album, Breathe In Breathe Out. That same year, he split from his then-girlfriend, Carly Rae Jepsen.
In 2016, Hilary and Matthew began dating. They broke up a year later but eventually reconciled.
