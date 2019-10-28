Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Hilary Duff, Luca and Banks

So Cute

Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Pics Of Her Kids After Confessing She Struggles To Help With Homework

The actress stopped going to ‘real’ school in third grade.

By ,

Hilary Duff, Luca and Banks

Credit: Shutterstock

View gallery 8

Hilary Duff shared some incredible cute photos of son Luca, 7, and daughter, Banks, 12 months, on her little girl’s first birthday. The super cute video came days after she admitted that she struggles to help her son with his second grade homework because she stopped going to “real” school in third grade.

Hilary shared the video of her kids on October 25, Banks’ birthday. She wrote in the caption, “Banks 🐻 what a year. You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy (the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best).”

The Lizzie McGuire star continued, “You are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are! Happy birthday beautiful…you get all the birthday cake today!”

The video, which was set to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely?” shared a ton of photos of the family through Banks’s first year of life.

Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Pics Of Her Kids After Confessing She Struggles To Help With Homework
1 of 8
Close gallery
The clip began with pics of Banks’ birth. It seems Hilary gave birth at home in a tub of water.

Photo credit: Hilary Duff / Instagram

There were tons of adorable photos of Luca bonding with his baby sister. Luca’s dad is Hilary’s ex-husband, retired hockey player Mike Comrie.

Photo credit: Hilary Duff / Instagram

There were also many sweet photos of Banks with her dad, Hilary’s fiancé Matthew Koma. He proposed a few months after their daughter was born.

Photo credit: Hilary Duff / Instagram

In one pic, Hilary had painted her daughter’s tiny toenails with a rainbow of colors.

Photo credit: Hilary Duff / Instagram

Friends and followers filled Hilary’s comments with good wishes. Singer Rob Thomas left a string of heart emojis, as did Vanessa Lachey.

Photo credit: Hilary Duff / Instagram

On October 19, Hilary shared a message on social media about struggling to help Luca with his homework. She wrote, “This guy with his spirit and kindness💔Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed.”

Photo credit: Hilary Duff / Instagram

She continued, “I am left scratching my head alll the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year!”

Photo credit: Hilary Duff / Instagram

Her mom began to homeschool her and her sister Haylie when Hilary was 8 so they could focus on their acting careers. Hilary was cast in Lizzie McGuire when she was 13.
Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE