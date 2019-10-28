Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Pics Of Her Kids After Confessing She Struggles To Help With Homework

Hilary Duff shared some incredible cute photos of son Luca, 7, and daughter, Banks, 12 months, on her little girl’s first birthday. The super cute video came days after she admitted that she struggles to help her son with his second grade homework because she stopped going to “real” school in third grade.
Hilary shared the video of her kids on October 25, Banks’ birthday. She wrote in the caption, “Banks 🐻 what a year. You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy (the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best).”
The Lizzie McGuire star continued, “You are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are! Happy birthday beautiful…you get all the birthday cake today!”
The video, which was set to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely?” shared a ton of photos of the family through Banks’s first year of life.
There were tons of adorable photos of Luca bonding with his baby sister. Luca’s dad is Hilary’s ex-husband, retired hockey player Mike Comrie.
In one pic, Hilary had painted her daughter’s tiny toenails with a rainbow of colors.
Friends and followers filled Hilary’s comments with good wishes. Singer Rob Thomas
left a string of heart emojis, as did Vanessa Lachey
.
On October 19, Hilary shared a message on social media about struggling to help Luca with his homework. She wrote, “This guy with his spirit and kindness💔Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed.”
She continued, “I am left scratching my head alll the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year!”
Her mom began to homeschool her and her sister Haylie
when Hilary was 8 so they could focus on their acting careers. Hilary was cast in Lizzie McGuire
when she was 13.
