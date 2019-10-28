Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Pics Of Her Kids After Confessing She Struggles To Help With Homework

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hilary Duff shared some incredible cute photos of son Luca, 7, and daughter, Banks, 12 months, on her little girl’s first birthday. The super cute video came days after she admitted that she struggles to help her son with his second grade homework because she stopped going to “real” school in third grade.

Hilary shared the video of her kids on October 25, Banks’ birthday. She wrote in the caption, “Banks 🐻 what a year. You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy (the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best).”

The Lizzie McGuire star continued, “You are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are! Happy birthday beautiful…you get all the birthday cake today!”

The video, which was set to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely?” shared a ton of photos of the family through Banks’s first year of life.