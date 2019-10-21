Hilary Duff Admits She Struggles To Help Her Son With Homework Because She Dropped Out!

Hilary Duff wants to help her 7-year-old son, Luca, with his homework, but there’s a major obstacle in the Younger star’s way. She admitted in a candid Instagram post that she has some major trouble assisting him with his schoolwork since she stopped going to “real” school when she was in just the third grade!
Hilary, 32, posted a photo of herself and Luca doing his homework on Instagram. In the pic, they sat at the table with a worksheet and snacks in front of them and made goofy faces at the camera. “This guy with his spirit and kindness💔,” she began her caption.
She continued, “Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed…”
Hilary said, “I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year! Although Singapore math is the s**t….also learned a lot about tick birds this week. #rhinosbegrateful.”
1 of 7
Hilary and her sister Haylie both started ballet dancing at a young age and took part in productions in their native Texas. In 1993, their mom moved them to California where they started auditioning for — and landing — commercial work.
2 of 7
When she turned 8, her mom started homeschooling her to make her acting career possible. She landed a few small parts, including on the CBS show Chicago Hope. Eventually, Hilary was cast in the lead role on Disney’s Lizzie Mcguire when she was 13.
3 of 7
Hilary shares Luca with her ex-husband, former hockey player Mike Comrie. They divorced in 2016 and continue to coparent their son.
4 of 7
She also has daughter Banks
, who turns 1 on October 25, with fiancé Matthew Koma
.
6 of 7
On October 12, Matthew, who works as a songwriter, captioned a photo of Hilary with “Wife,” causing speculation that they’d already tied the knot. But it turns out they’re still engaged.
7 of 7
What do you think about Hilary’s candor around struggling to help Luca with his homework? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Hilary and her sister Haylie both started ballet dancing at a young age and took part in productions in their native Texas. In 1993, their mom moved them to California where they started auditioning for — and landing — commercial work.
When she turned 8, her mom started homeschooling her to make her acting career possible. She landed a few small parts, including on the CBS show Chicago Hope. Eventually, Hilary was cast in the lead role on Disney’s Lizzie Mcguire when she was 13.
Hilary shares Luca with her ex-husband, former hockey player Mike Comrie. They divorced in 2016 and continue to coparent their son.
She also has daughter Banks
, who turns 1 on October 25, with fiancé Matthew Koma
.
On October 12, Matthew, who works as a songwriter, captioned a photo of Hilary with “Wife,” causing speculation that they’d already tied the knot. But it turns out they’re still engaged.
What do you think about Hilary’s candor around struggling to help Luca with his homework? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages