Hilary Duff Admits She Struggles To Help Her Son With Homework Because She Dropped Out!

Hilary Duff wants to help her 7-year-old son, Luca, with his homework, but there’s a major obstacle in the Younger star’s way. She admitted in a candid Instagram post that she has some major trouble assisting him with his schoolwork since she stopped going to “real” school when she was in just the third grade!

Hilary, 32, posted a photo of herself and Luca doing his homework on Instagram. In the pic, they sat at the table with a worksheet and snacks in front of them and made goofy faces at the camera. “This guy with his spirit and kindness💔,” she began her caption.

She continued, “Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed…”

Hilary said, “I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year! Although Singapore math is the s**t….also learned a lot about tick birds this week. #rhinosbegrateful.”