Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Pics

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma shared more beautiful photos from their magical wedding day. The couple married on December 21 in their front yard, seven months after they got engaged in May. Right by their sides was their 14-month-old daughter, Banks, and the Lizzie McGuire star’s son Luca, 7.
After the family celebrated Christmas, Hilary, 32, took to Instagram to share more of the special moments from their wedding day. In one pic, she and Matthew were goofily dancing. She captioned it, “The most magical day into night with the one that I love.”
Another picture showed Hilary walking down the aisle (which started at their front door) with Banks in her arms. She wrote, “Little girl cried up until we opened the front door and she knew we were walking towards her daddy and bruvvah♥️.”
The next snapshot was Matthew, 32, and Luca walking together. The Younger actress wrote, “Best guys I know.”
Then the Cheaper By The Dozen
star posted a family photo
. She wrote, “Truly sad this day went by so quickly.”
Matthew shared more pictures
on his feed. In one, he and Hilary walked down the aisle hand in hand. The songwriter wrote, “Me & my wife.” She commented, “Yup. You and your wife. Swoon.” Another picture
showed their first dance.
The “What Dreams Are Made Of” singer also posted a photo of the family of four on Christmas Eve. They sat at the foot of the tree, and Banks and Luca were goofing around. The mom wrote, “This was the best we got. Merry Christmas Eve! ♥️🎄.”
Hilary’s wedding dress was custom-designed by Jenny Packham
, a London-based designer who’s a favorite of Kate Middleton
.
The gown featured a dramatic cape with geometric shoulders. During the reception, she changed into a gold sequin jumpsuit.
Hilary and Matthew met in 2015, a year after she split from her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. They briefly broke up in 2017, but got back together a few months later.
