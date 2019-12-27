Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Pics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma shared more beautiful photos from their magical wedding day. The couple married on December 21 in their front yard, seven months after they got engaged in May. Right by their sides was their 14-month-old daughter, Banks, and the Lizzie McGuire star’s son Luca, 7.

After the family celebrated Christmas, Hilary, 32, took to Instagram to share more of the special moments from their wedding day. In one pic, she and Matthew were goofily dancing. She captioned it, “The most magical day into night with the one that I love.”

Another picture showed Hilary walking down the aisle (which started at their front door) with Banks in her arms. She wrote, “Little girl cried up until we opened the front door and she knew we were walking towards her daddy and bruvvah♥️.”

The next snapshot was Matthew, 32, and Luca walking together. The Younger actress wrote, “Best guys I know.”