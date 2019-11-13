Hilary Duff’s Fiancé Matthew Koma Gets Adorable Tattoo of Kids Banks & Luca

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hilary Duff’s fiancé Matthew Koma got a heartwarming tattoo in honor of their daughter, Banks and his soon-to-be stepson Luca.

“Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday. Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids,” Matthew, 32, wrote under the photo. The tattoo itself is an outline of their hands in black. He got it done in Toronto, where his band Winnetka Bowling League is currently on tour.

Hilary, 32, and Matthew welcomed Banks last fall. They celebrated her first birthday this October. The Younger star shared adorable photos of her daughter on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Hilary shares Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. She divorced the NHL player in 2016, and they coparent their son together.

Hilary and Matthew got engaged in May, seven months after she gave birth to Banks. They stirred up rumors that they’d actually gotten secretly married when Matthew called the “Coming Clean” singer his “wife” on Instagram, but they clarified that they haven’t actually tied the knot yet.