Hilary Duff’s Fiancé Matthew Koma Gets Adorable Tattoo of Kids Banks & Luca

Hilary Duff’s fiancé Matthew Koma got a heartwarming tattoo in honor of their daughter, Banks and his soon-to-be stepson Luca.
“Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday. Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids,” Matthew, 32, wrote under the photo. The tattoo itself is an outline of their hands in black. He got it done in Toronto, where his band Winnetka Bowling League is currently on tour.
Hilary, 32, and Matthew welcomed Banks last fall. They celebrated her first birthday this October. The Younger star shared adorable photos of her daughter on Instagram to mark the occasion.
Hilary shares Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. She divorced the NHL player in 2016, and they coparent their son together.
Hilary and Matthew got engaged in May, seven months after she gave birth to Banks. They stirred up rumors that they’d actually gotten secretly married when Matthew called the “Coming Clean” singer his “wife” on Instagram, but they clarified that they haven’t actually tied the knot yet.
Hilary is currently busy filming the Lizzie McGuire
reboot for Disney+. She’s shared behind the scenes shots from their shoot on Instagram
.
Viewers last saw Lizzie as she graduated from middle school in the Lizzie McGuire movie. The new series will follow her adventures as an adult, without her childhood friends.
She posted a photo of herself with Luca and wrote, “This guy with his spirit and kindness💔Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed.”
She continued, “I am left scratching my head alll the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year!”
Matthew and Hilary met in 2015 while working on her album together. They split in 2017 but reconciled a few months later. They announced their pregnancy in June 2018.
