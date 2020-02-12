Star Magazine logo

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

News

Sophie Turner Is Pregnant With First Child With Joe Jonas

The couple married in 2019.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Credit: INSTARImages

Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child with Joe Jonas! The happy couple married in 2019.

Us Weekly confirmed the news of Sophie’s pregnancy, nine months after she and Joe wed.

Sophie, 23, and Joe, 30, first started dating in 2016 and were often spotted out and about together after reportedly meeting through a mutual friend. In October 2017, the singer popped the question, and Sophie said yes.

The couple enjoyed a long engagement and got married in France in June 2019. But first, they got legally married at a Las Vegas Elvis Chapel after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May. Joe’s brothers were on hand, as were many of their friends. Fans found out about the nuptials when Diplo posted a video of the ceremony, where the bride and groom exchanged Ring Pops, to Instagram Live.

Sophie Turner Is Pregnant With First Child With Joe Jonas
Then in June, Joe and Sophie headed across the pond to tie the knot in front of friends and family. Sophie’s Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams was part of her bridal party.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The couple were most recently spotted at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26. Sophie wore a black Louis Vuitton mini dress with a short ruffled skirt, which would have covered any hint of a baby bump.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

A week earlier, the newlyweds attended the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress opted for a tight pink gown that showed off all her curves.

Photo credit: MEGA

The couple share multiple dogs. In July 2019, they got matching tattoos to honor their late dog Waldo, who died in a “freak accident” when he was hit by a car.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Joe and Sophie have not commented on the pregnancy. Her most recent Instagram post is a photo of her and Joe, which she captioned, “Happiness begins with you, bub.” It was a reference to the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 hit album Happiness Begins. She appeared in some of the music videos for the band’s music, including for their new song, “What A Man Gotta Do.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Before marrying Sophie, Joe previously dated Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Gigi Hadid.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Just Jared was the first to announce the couple’s pregnancy.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Comments

