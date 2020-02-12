Sophie Turner Is Pregnant With First Child With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child with Joe Jonas! The happy couple married in 2019.
Us Weekly confirmed the news of Sophie’s pregnancy, nine months after she and Joe wed.
Sophie, 23, and Joe, 30, first started dating in 2016 and were often spotted out and about together after reportedly meeting through a mutual friend. In October 2017, the singer popped the question, and Sophie said yes.
The couple enjoyed a long engagement and got married in France in June 2019. But first, they got legally married at a Las Vegas Elvis Chapel after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May. Joe’s brothers were on hand, as were many of their friends. Fans found out about the nuptials when Diplo posted a video of the ceremony, where the bride and groom exchanged Ring Pops, to Instagram Live.
1 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
The couple were most recently spotted at the 2020 Grammy Awards
on January 26. Sophie wore a black Louis Vuitton mini dress with a short ruffled skirt, which would have covered any hint of a baby bump.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
4 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
Joe and Sophie have not commented on the pregnancy. Her most recent Instagram post
is a photo of her and Joe, which she captioned, “Happiness begins with you, bub.” It was a reference to the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 hit album Happiness Begins
. She appeared in some of the music videos for the band’s music
, including for their new song, “What A Man Gotta Do.”
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Just Jared
was the first to announce the couple’s pregnancy.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The couple were most recently spotted at the 2020 Grammy Awards
on January 26. Sophie wore a black Louis Vuitton mini dress with a short ruffled skirt, which would have covered any hint of a baby bump.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Joe and Sophie have not commented on the pregnancy. Her most recent Instagram post
is a photo of her and Joe, which she captioned, “Happiness begins with you, bub.” It was a reference to the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 hit album Happiness Begins
. She appeared in some of the music videos for the band’s music
, including for their new song, “What A Man Gotta Do.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Just Jared
was the first to announce the couple’s pregnancy.
Photo credit: INSTARImages