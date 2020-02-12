Sophie Turner Is Pregnant With First Child With Joe Jonas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child with Joe Jonas! The happy couple married in 2019.

Us Weekly confirmed the news of Sophie’s pregnancy, nine months after she and Joe wed.

Sophie, 23, and Joe, 30, first started dating in 2016 and were often spotted out and about together after reportedly meeting through a mutual friend. In October 2017, the singer popped the question, and Sophie said yes.

The couple enjoyed a long engagement and got married in France in June 2019. But first, they got legally married at a Las Vegas Elvis Chapel after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May. Joe’s brothers were on hand, as were many of their friends. Fans found out about the nuptials when Diplo posted a video of the ceremony, where the bride and groom exchanged Ring Pops, to Instagram Live.