Joshua Jackson Secretly Married Jodie Turner-Smith — And She’s Pregnant!

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married – and they’re expecting their first child!
Us Weekly broke the news of their secret nuptials and their pregnancy. A source told the mag about the marriage, adding that the Fringe star, 41, is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”
They made their first appearance together as a couple at the premiere of Jodie’s new film, Queen & Slim, at the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles. At the time, fans thought Jodie was showing a little bit of a baby bump under her dress. The 33-year-old was also wearing a huge diamond ring on her hand.
In August, the pair first sparked wedding rumors when they were spotted at the Beverly Hills courthouse, leaving with something in a yellow envelope. Many speculated it was a marriage license, which is valid in California for 90 days.
Us also confirmed Jodie’s pregnancy. It’s not known how far along she is. It will be the first child for both of the actors.
Fans found out Joshua and Jodie were dating in November 2018. They were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. They also attended Usher’s birthday party in October 2018 together.
“This was a long time coming,” the 43-year-old said. “Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?”
Soon after their split, she started dating Norman Reedus. She and the Walking Dead star, 50, welcomed a daughter in the fall of 2018.
Joshua also previously dated Katie Holmes
when they were both on Dawson’s Creek
.
“That is how you can tell you’re in love,” he responded.
