Teresa & Joe Giudice Get Into Screaming Match Over Money, Prenup

Teresa Giudice revealed shocking information about her marriage to Joe during the January 1 episode of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey. During a fight with her husband about her shopping trips and spending, the reality star confessed that Joe made her sign a prenup before they were married.

Teresa and Joe, both 47, were married in 1999. “You made me sign a prenup, okay!” she yelled at Joe over the phone while shopping for a prom dress for Gia, 18, during the episode. The couple also have daughters Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Teresa explained to the camera, “A week before we were getting married, Joe asked me to sign a prenup and I just felt when you love someone, you don’t do that.” But even though the cookbook author felt like she “wasn’t going to go through with it,” she couldn’t actually imagine calling the wedding off.