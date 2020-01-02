Teresa & Joe Giudice Get Into Screaming Match Over Money, Prenup

Teresa Giudice revealed shocking information about her marriage to Joe during the January 1 episode of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey. During a fight with her husband about her shopping trips and spending, the reality star confessed that Joe made her sign a prenup before they were married.
Teresa and Joe, both 47, were married in 1999. “You made me sign a prenup, okay!” she yelled at Joe over the phone while shopping for a prom dress for Gia, 18, during the episode. The couple also have daughters Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.
Teresa explained to the camera, “A week before we were getting married, Joe asked me to sign a prenup and I just felt when you love someone, you don’t do that.” But even though the cookbook author felt like she “wasn’t going to go through with it,” she couldn’t actually imagine calling the wedding off.
“Being Italian, I have old school parents, and it’s an embarrassing thing to call off a wedding,” she claimed. So instead, she had a clause added to the prenup, voiding the document if there was ever infidelity.
Joe struck back with accusations of his own, saying during the call, “All right, you want me to say it now? You and this stupid prenup that you keep bringing up? I didn’t want to get married, all right?”
During their conversation, Joe lashed out at Teresa over her spending
. “You got nothing to do, all you do is go shopping and you spend money,” he said. He told Gia, who was trying on prom dresses, “Your mother is like Robin Hood. She takes from her husband and spends it all on the stores. … The money that you spend on nails and hair, you’d be able to retire on!”
Teresa was infuriated by his remarks, since she’s been supporting the family since Joe went to prison. “I’m not taking from my husband, though,” she said. “You haven’t been here in three years. How am I spending your money? I’m working on my own, busting my a**, trying to take care of our four daughters. You didn’t leave me with millions in the bank account, you left me with nothing. I paid off all our debt, taking care of our four daughters, and doing it all by myself. And I’m spending a lot of money on lawyers.”
Gia begged her parents to stop fighting, especially in front of her. She said during her confessional, “Honestly, they’re good at aggravating each other, but when he lashes out, I just wish my mom would keep quiet because he’s fighting for his life in there.”
Teresa agreed, saying “Joe’s losing his mind in ICE. He calls constantly and every phone call turns into a fight. Normally I wouldn’t talk about Joe in front of the girls but sometimes I do snap at them because it just gets to that point.”
