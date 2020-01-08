Kate Beckinsale Denies Machine Gun Kelly Dating Rumors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kate Beckinsale is denying that anything romantic is going on between her and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who’s close friends with her ex Pete Davidson. In the early hours of Monday, January 6, Kate, 46, and MGK, 29, were spotted leaving a Golden Globes party together. That sparked romance rumors, especially since Kate and Pete’s relationship started a year earlier at a party after the awards ceremony (MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was also in attendance that night).

After news broke of Kate and MGK’s alleged connection, a follower commented on one of Kate’s Instagram posts, ““Machine Gun Kelly, Really? I’m out!!! You are now infected.”

The Underworld actress wrote back, “Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f**king life.” In that clap back, she denied that she and MGK have ever dated.