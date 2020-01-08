Kate Beckinsale Denies Machine Gun Kelly Dating Rumors

Kate Beckinsale is denying that anything romantic is going on between her and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who’s close friends with her ex Pete Davidson. In the early hours of Monday, January 6, Kate, 46, and MGK, 29, were spotted leaving a Golden Globes party together. That sparked romance rumors, especially since Kate and Pete’s relationship started a year earlier at a party after the awards ceremony (MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was also in attendance that night).
After news broke of Kate and MGK’s alleged connection, a follower commented on one of Kate’s Instagram posts, ““Machine Gun Kelly, Really? I’m out!!! You are now infected.”
The Underworld actress wrote back, “Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f**king life.” In that clap back, she denied that she and MGK have ever dated.
Another person wrote, “[You] need a man,” in the comments. Kate wrote back, “Maybe you do since it’s so much on your mind xx.”
Photos were published on Monday of the Pearl Harbor actress and MGK leaving in the same car. The exact nature of their relationship is unknown.
Kate was briefly linked to Jamie Foxx
in the fall of 2019, but the Love & Friendship
star denied they were together romantically.
MGK and Pete have filmed two movies together: Big Time Adolescence and The King Of Staten Island. The former is set to be released by Hulu, while the latter finished filming in the summer of 2019.
What do you think of Kate denying that she's dating Machine Gun Kelly?
