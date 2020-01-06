Kim Kardashian Defends Herself Against Accusations She Hasn’t Donated To Australian Fire Relief

Kim Kardashian had harsh words for a fan who accused her of not caring about the ongoing Australian wildfire crisis. A person tweeted, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny.” Kim, 39, as well as sisters Khloe and Kylie Jenner had posted about the crisis on social media.

Kim quote-tweeted the person and wrote, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.”

Then, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star retweeted Khloe, 35, who said, “Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.”