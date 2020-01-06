Kim Kardashian Defends Herself Against Accusations She Hasn’t Donated To Australian Fire Relief

Kim Kardashian had harsh words for a fan who accused her of not caring about the ongoing Australian wildfire crisis. A person tweeted, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny.” Kim, 39, as well as sisters Khloe and Kylie Jenner had posted about the crisis on social media.
Kim quote-tweeted the person and wrote, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.”
Then, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star retweeted Khloe, 35, who said, “Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Khloe also tweeted
a Bible verse and wrote in another post
, “We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We frequently post/speak about organizations/websites where we can all help save our planet.”
In another tweet earlier this month, Kim wrote
, “Climate change is real 💔🌎”
But many of their fans and followers still called them out for being hypocrites. One person replied to Kim’s clap back, “Ok but didn’t you publicize you and Kanye renting out a Boeing 747 commercial airplane last year? No amount of charitable donation or trees any person or organization could plant cancel out those carbon emissions.”
Some followers also slammed Kylie, 22. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted about the fires and included a photo of a koala. She wrote, “Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia. This breaks my heart.”
But soon after she posted a photo of her $1,480 Louis Vuitton slippers — which were made of mink fur. Fans called out her hypocrisy on Twitter.
