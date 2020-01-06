Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Kim Kardashian

Messy

Kim Kardashian Defends Herself Against Accusations She Hasn’t Donated To Australian Fire Relief

Her famous family struck back at fans who questioned their actions.

By ,

Kim Kardashian

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 8

Kim Kardashian had harsh words for a fan who accused her of not caring about the ongoing Australian wildfire crisis. A person tweeted, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny.” Kim, 39, as well as sisters Khloe and Kylie Jenner had posted about the crisis on social media.

Kim quote-tweeted the person and wrote, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.”

Then, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star retweeted Khloe, 35, who said, “Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.”

Kim Kardashian Defends Herself Against Accusations She Hasn’t Donated To Australian Fire Relief
1 of 8
Close gallery
Khloe also tweeted a Bible verse and wrote in another post, “We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We frequently post/speak about organizations/websites where we can all help save our planet.”
In another tweet earlier this month, Kim wrote, “Climate change is real 💔🌎”
But many of their fans and followers still called them out for being hypocrites. One person replied to Kim’s clap back, “Ok but didn’t you publicize you and Kanye renting out a Boeing 747 commercial airplane last year? No amount of charitable donation or trees any person or organization could plant cancel out those carbon emissions.”
Star readers will remember that Kim posted many videos of her and Kanye flying in a private jet to Japan in 2018. Private jets are actually more efficient than commercial airliners, but since they carry way fewer people, each flight has a much larger carbon footprint per person.
Some followers also slammed Kylie, 22. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted about the fires and included a photo of a koala. She wrote, “Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia. This breaks my heart.”
But soon after she posted a photo of her $1,480 Louis Vuitton slippers — which were made of mink fur. Fans called out her hypocrisy on Twitter.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kylie and Kendall were also criticized in December for taking a private jet to “meet for dinner.” The family has also been slammed for using plastic water bottles.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

In 2018, the KarJenners were forced to evacuate their homes when they were threatened by wildfires in California. Their property ended up surviving, partially because Kim and Kanye West hired private firefighters to protect their home.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE