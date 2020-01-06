Star Magazine logo

Kate Beckinsale and Machine gun Kelly

Woah

Kate Beckinsale Spotted Leaving Golden Globes Party With Ex Pete Davidson’s Best Friend Machine Gun Kelly

The actress connected with Pete at the same event in 2019.

By ,

Credit: INSTARImages / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Does Kate Beckinsale have a new man? The actress was spotted leaving a Golden Globes after party at Chateau Marmont on Monday, January 6, with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Their flirtation comes one year after Kate, 46, started seeing Pete Davidson, who’s friends with MGK, after they connected at the same event.

Page Six obtained photos of Kate leaving with the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker.

In 2019, MGK attended the Golden Globes after parties with Pete, 26. At those parties, the Saturday Night Live star met Kate, which kicked off their whirlwind romance.

They were spotted together in New York City for weeks after, engaging in all sorts of PDA. But things eventually fizzled out and they split up.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

At the time, Pete was recovering from his breakup with Ariana Grande. They called off their engagement in October 2018.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

MGK appeared in the film Big Time Adolescence with Pete. It premiered at Sundance in January 2019, and the friends were spotted at the Utah film festival together. Hulu is set to release the movie, but no date has been set yet.

Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The rapper was also spotted on the set of Pete’s movie The King Of Staten Island in summer 2019 and it’s believed he has a role in the film.

Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After his night out at the Globes on Sunday, MGK tweeted, “I should’ve never went out tonight.”
The state of Kate and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship remains unknown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kate was previously married to director Len Wiseman. She also dated British comedian Jack Whitehall, 30, and actor Matt Rife, 23.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

