Kate Beckinsale Spotted Leaving Golden Globes Party With Ex Pete Davidson’s Best Friend Machine Gun Kelly

Does Kate Beckinsale have a new man? The actress was spotted leaving a Golden Globes after party at Chateau Marmont on Monday, January 6, with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Their flirtation comes one year after Kate, 46, started seeing Pete Davidson, who’s friends with MGK, after they connected at the same event.

Page Six obtained photos of Kate leaving with the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker.

In 2019, MGK attended the Golden Globes after parties with Pete, 26. At those parties, the Saturday Night Live star met Kate, which kicked off their whirlwind romance.