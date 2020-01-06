Kate Beckinsale Spotted Leaving Golden Globes Party With Ex Pete Davidson’s Best Friend Machine Gun Kelly

Does Kate Beckinsale have a new man? The actress was spotted leaving a Golden Globes after party at Chateau Marmont on Monday, January 6, with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Their flirtation comes one year after Kate, 46, started seeing Pete Davidson, who’s friends with MGK, after they connected at the same event.
Page Six obtained photos of Kate leaving with the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker.
In 2019, MGK attended the Golden Globes after parties with Pete, 26. At those parties, the Saturday Night Live star met Kate, which kicked off their whirlwind romance.
MGK appeared in the film Big Time Adolescence with Pete. It premiered at Sundance in January 2019, and the friends were spotted at the Utah film festival together. Hulu is set to release the movie, but no date has been set yet.
The rapper was also spotted on the set of Pete’s movie The King Of Staten Island in summer 2019 and it’s believed he has a role in the film.
The state of Kate and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship remains unknown.
Kate was previously married to director Len Wiseman. She also dated British comedian Jack Whitehall, 30, and actor Matt Rife, 23.
After his night out at the Globes on Sunday, MGK tweeted, “I should’ve never went out tonight.”
