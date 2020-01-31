Star Magazine logo

Kaia Gerber Shares Revealing Mirror Selfie Amid Pregnancy Speculation

The 18-year-old made some cryptic comments on Instagram.

Credit: INSTARImages

Kaia Gerber continued to confuse fans with her Instagram posts on Friday, January 31, amid speculation that she’s pregnant. The 18-year-old supermodel shared a revealing mirror selfie. In the pic, she wore a black bra, tiny black shorts and a pair of polka dot tights. She also wore a white robe that was trailing off her arms.

Earlier in the week, Kaia stirred up major pregnancy rumors with another photo she posted. In the picture, the supermodel was covering her face with a book called The One Minute Mother, which is about parenting. She was also eating a pint of dairy free ice cream. Her tummy stuck out a little in her blue leggings. She wrote over the picture, “Read into this.”

Fans were confused as to whether it was a pregnancy announcement or a joke. “Hey um does anyone know if Kaia Gerber is pregnant?? I’m very confused,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “I really hope Kaia Gerber isn’t pregnant.”

Another person argued that Kaia just had a “food baby” and that it was “clearly a joke.”
One follower said, “Ain’t no way [Cindy Crawford] is letting Kaia Gerber announce a whole a** pregnancy on ig. especially when she’s been seen at parties left and right following fashion week and lifting whole a** tires in a work out. [It’s] a joke and if it isn’t congrats.”

Photo credit: Kaia Gerber / Instagram

The new photo didn’t clear things up perfectly. One person commented, “Okay we know you’re not pregnant now.” But other fans pointed out that they didn’t know how recent the photo was and Kaia could still be hiding a bump.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kaia most recently dated comedian Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star was first spotted with the model in the fall of 2019. They were seen on dates on both coasts.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

In November, they were caught packing on the PDA poolside in Miami.

Photo credit: MEGA

But Kaia’s parents — Cindy, 53, and Rande Gerber — reportedly didn’t approve of their romance. They apparently stepped in to help Pete get treatment for his mental health.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The couple officially split in January after less than three months together.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

