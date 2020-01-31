Kaia Gerber Shares Revealing Mirror Selfie Amid Pregnancy Speculation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kaia Gerber continued to confuse fans with her Instagram posts on Friday, January 31, amid speculation that she’s pregnant. The 18-year-old supermodel shared a revealing mirror selfie. In the pic, she wore a black bra, tiny black shorts and a pair of polka dot tights. She also wore a white robe that was trailing off her arms.

Earlier in the week, Kaia stirred up major pregnancy rumors with another photo she posted. In the picture, the supermodel was covering her face with a book called The One Minute Mother, which is about parenting. She was also eating a pint of dairy free ice cream. Her tummy stuck out a little in her blue leggings. She wrote over the picture, “Read into this.”

Fans were confused as to whether it was a pregnancy announcement or a joke. “Hey um does anyone know if Kaia Gerber is pregnant?? I’m very confused,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “I really hope Kaia Gerber isn’t pregnant.”