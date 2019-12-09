How Cindy Crawford Really Feels About Daughter Kaia Dating Pete Davidson

Cindy Crawford has some complicated feelings about her 18-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber’s relationship with Pete Davidson. Kaia and Pete, 26, started dating this fall and have been spotted together many times packing on the PDA.
A source told Page Six that Cindy, 53, and her husband, Rande Garber, aren’t exactly rooting for the couple. “I think they’re just hoping this could all fizzle out,” a source close to the family said. “[Kaia’s] traveling and working constantly — how serious can [she and Davidson] get?”
But that doesn’t mean they’re stressed about the relationship — or all the intimate pics. “I don’t think they’re that worried about it because she’s only 18,” the source added.
The insider explained, “Kaia can be slightly naive. But she’s a smart girl with a good head on her shoulders and a family who watches out for her.” She and brother Presley, 20, are both following in their mom’s footsteps as models.
The family source also said that the duo weren’t raised in a “Hollywood” environment. “They live so far out in Malibu, it’s almost in Ventura — not where everybody else lives. They have a compound on the cliff, overlooking the water,” the insider said.
A source told Us Weekly
in November, “Cindy’s supportive of Kaia and wants her to be happy. Right now she’s happy with Pete Davidson, so Cindy’s trying not to get involved.”
The explained, “Kaia’s young, so Cindy’s encouraging her to stay focused on her future. Kaia trusts her mom completely and looks to her as a role model.”
The insider spilled that Pete and Kaia — who first were spotted together in October — have tried to stay out of the spotlight, though they have been spotted around the country together.
