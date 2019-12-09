How Cindy Crawford Really Feels About Daughter Kaia Dating Pete Davidson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cindy Crawford has some complicated feelings about her 18-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber’s relationship with Pete Davidson. Kaia and Pete, 26, started dating this fall and have been spotted together many times packing on the PDA.

A source told Page Six that Cindy, 53, and her husband, Rande Garber, aren’t exactly rooting for the couple. “I think they’re just hoping this could all fizzle out,” a source close to the family said. “[Kaia’s] traveling and working constantly — how serious can [she and Davidson] get?”

But that doesn’t mean they’re stressed about the relationship — or all the intimate pics. “I don’t think they’re that worried about it because she’s only 18,” the source added.

The insider explained, “Kaia can be slightly naive. But she’s a smart girl with a good head on her shoulders and a family who watches out for her.” She and brother Presley, 20, are both following in their mom’s footsteps as models.