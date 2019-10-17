Pete Davidson & Margaret Qualley Are Over!

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley have called it quits! The surprising couple started dating this summer and took a romantic trip to Venice together this September. But now the couple has split up.
Us Weekly confirmed the news. “They remain friends,” a source told the magazine on Thursday, October 17.
Us also broke the news of their relationship back in August. “They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source said at the time.
Pete, 25, and Margaret, 24, attended the 2019 Venice Film Festival together. She walked the red carpet alone for the premiere of her movie Seberg, but he was in attendance at the screening and they were photographed together.
Then, they were spotted walking around the city together, holding hands and grabbing dinner.
Margaret was nominated for an Emmy Award this September, for her role in Fosse/Verdon. Pete’s show, Saturday Night Live, was also nominated, but he skipped out on the ceremony, unlike the rest of the cast. Margaret once again walked the carpet alone.
“I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, [Margaret] took a video of me to send to Pete that’s what it was,” she said.
“She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” the Four Weddings And A Funeral star explained. “They have a nice relationship.”
Pete is currently filming Suicide Squad 2 in Atlanta, though he did appear on the third episode of SNL this season on October 12.
Margaret previously dated Paper Towns star Nat Wolff. She was also linked to True Detective director Cary Fukunaga, who’s 18 years her senior.
