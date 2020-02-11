Cindy Crawford’s Model Son Presley Gerber Defends His ‘Misunderstood’ Face Tattoo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Model Presley Gerber — whose parents are Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — revealed to his Instagram followers that he got a new tattoo, and this one is on his face. The 20-year-old had the word “Misunderstood” inked on to his cheek. When his fans and followers slammed him for the decision, he took to the social media website to blast his critics.

Presley posted a video of celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy giving him the tattoo alongside a photo of the finished product on February 7. He wrote in the caption, “Thanks homie 😈.” Presley also has tattoos on his hands, arms and neck.

After he was slammed in the comments, he took to Instagram Live to share a video with his thoughts. “You don’t know how I feel. You’re not in my head,” he said in part.

When someone asked what the tattoo meant, he replied, “I don’t feel very understood, I guess.”