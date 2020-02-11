Cindy Crawford’s Model Son Presley Gerber Defends His ‘Misunderstood’ Face Tattoo

Model Presley Gerber — whose parents are Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — revealed to his Instagram followers that he got a new tattoo, and this one is on his face. The 20-year-old had the word “Misunderstood” inked on to his cheek. When his fans and followers slammed him for the decision, he took to the social media website to blast his critics.
Presley posted a video of celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy giving him the tattoo alongside a photo of the finished product on February 7. He wrote in the caption, “Thanks homie 😈.” Presley also has tattoos on his hands, arms and neck.
After he was slammed in the comments, he took to Instagram Live to share a video with his thoughts. “You don’t know how I feel. You’re not in my head,” he said in part.
When someone asked what the tattoo meant, he replied, “I don’t feel very understood, I guess.”
Presley was also adversarial in the clip. He said, “If anyone has s**t to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address — I promise — and you can come say it to my face.”
“If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing,” he added. “It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life.”
One Instagram user wrote on his post, “Sweet Jesus. The only thing misunderstood is that tattoo. You just ruined your canvas.”
Another added, “Are you really that misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored. Hope you do something good in the future with it.” One said, “You’ll regret that decision VERY soon” with a laughing and crying emoji.
“Cindy is gonna be madddd lol,” one person wrote, referencing the 53-year-old fashion legend. Another user wrote, “I know you're grown, but why? You have a modeling career and you have your mom's face. I'm just saying.”
Presley’s sister Kaia
is also a model. The 18-year-old has also received attention because of how much she looks like her famous mom.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
