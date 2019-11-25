Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Pack On The PDA Poolside In Miami

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Kaia Gerber spent their weekend in Miami, soaking up the sun and making out by the pool! On Saturday, November 23, 18-year-old Kaia, whose mom is Cindy Crawford, wore a tiny black bikini as they snuggled up on a lounge chair. Pete, 26, wore a black bathing suit with a graphic tee shirt. Hopefully he slathered on the sunblock to protect his many tattoos.

The couple, who were first spotted together in October, couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they made out on the lounge chair. In some photos, they seemed to be licking each other’s tongues.

Eventually Pete took off his shirt and the pair cooled off in the water. But things got just as steamy in the pool, as the duo started kissing again.

Because they were in Miami, Pete sat out Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The comedian has rarely been on the show this season, though it’s not clear why.