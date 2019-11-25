Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Pack On The PDA Poolside In Miami

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Kaia Gerber spent their weekend in Miami, soaking up the sun and making out by the pool! On Saturday, November 23, 18-year-old Kaia, whose mom is Cindy Crawford, wore a tiny black bikini as they snuggled up on a lounge chair. Pete, 26, wore a black bathing suit with a graphic tee shirt. Hopefully he slathered on the sunblock to protect his many tattoos.
The couple, who were first spotted together in October, couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they made out on the lounge chair. In some photos, they seemed to be licking each other’s tongues.
Eventually Pete took off his shirt and the pair cooled off in the water. But things got just as steamy in the pool, as the duo started kissing again.
Because they were in Miami, Pete sat out Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The comedian has rarely been on the show this season, though it’s not clear why.
The couple were also spotted on the beach on Friday, November 22. The supermodel wore a tiny printed, string bikini that day.
Pete recently spoke to Paper magazine
about what he’s like when he’s in a relationship. “My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do?” he explained.
“If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that,” the SNL star admitted.
“So, it's very off-putting to some. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't, and then it sometimes makes me feel bad about myself because I'm like, ‘I did all this stuff and…’” the Set It Up actor confessed.
Last year, he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande
after a whirlwind romance. They called it off in October. His other exes include Cazzie David
, whose dad is comedian Larry David
, and Carly Aquilino
.
What do you think of Pete and Kaia’s PDA pics? Sound off in the comments!
