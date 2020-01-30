Star Magazine logo

Kaia Gerber

Woah

Fans Are Convinced Kaia Gerber Is Pregnant After Cryptic Post

Is the 18-year-old supermodel expecting?

By ,

Credit: INSTARImages

Some fans were convinced that Kaia Gerber was pregnant after she posted a cryptic message to her Instagram on Wednesday, January 29. The 18-year-old shared a photo that some followers were sure was an announcement that she had a bun in the oven, while others argued it was just a joke.

In the picture, the supermodel was holding up a book called The One Minute Mother, which is about parenting. It blocked her face. In her other hand, she held a pint of dairy free ice cream. She wore leggings with a crop top and her tummy stuck out a little. Over the photo she wrote, “Read into this.”

Fans on Twitter weren’t sure what to make of the photo. Many thought she was legitimately pregnant and wondered about her baby bump. Others thought she was making a joke about pregnancy speculation.

“Hey um does anyone know if Kaia Gerber is pregnant?? I’m very confused,” one person tweeted with a puzzled emoji. Another added, “I really hope Kaia Gerber isn’t pregnant.”

“No Kaia Gerber is not pregnant,” another person wrote. They said she had a “food baby” and it was “clearly a joke.”

Photo credit: Kaia Gerber / Instagram

One social media user wrote, “Ain’t no way [Cindy Crawford] is letting Kaia Gerber announce a whole a** pregnancy on ig. especially when she’s been seen at parties left and right following fashion week and lifting whole a** tires in a work out. [It’s] a joke and if it isn’t congrats.” Kaia has yet to clarify her post.
Kaia most recently dated comedian Pete Davidson. She started dating the Saturday Night Live comedian, 26, in the fall and they were often spotted on dates on the east and west coasts.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kaia’s parents Cindy, 53, and Rande Gerber reportedly didn’t approve once they met Pete. In December, they apparently “stepped in” to help him with his mental health.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

In January, Pete and Kaia split. He was rumored to be going into treatment for his mental health.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Meanwhile, Kaia was just in Paris hitting the runways during Fashion Week.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

What do you think of Kaia’s cryptic Instagram post? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

