Fans Are Convinced Kaia Gerber Is Pregnant After Cryptic Post

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Some fans were convinced that Kaia Gerber was pregnant after she posted a cryptic message to her Instagram on Wednesday, January 29. The 18-year-old shared a photo that some followers were sure was an announcement that she had a bun in the oven, while others argued it was just a joke.

In the picture, the supermodel was holding up a book called The One Minute Mother, which is about parenting. It blocked her face. In her other hand, she held a pint of dairy free ice cream. She wore leggings with a crop top and her tummy stuck out a little. Over the photo she wrote, “Read into this.”

Fans on Twitter weren’t sure what to make of the photo. Many thought she was legitimately pregnant and wondered about her baby bump. Others thought she was making a joke about pregnancy speculation.

“Hey um does anyone know if Kaia Gerber is pregnant?? I’m very confused,” one person tweeted with a puzzled emoji. Another added, “I really hope Kaia Gerber isn’t pregnant.”