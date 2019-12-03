Star Magazine logo

Rihanna

So Chic

Rihanna, Kaia Gerber & More Attend British Fashion Awards: Photos

Some of the brightest stars showed off some shocking looks.

By ,

Rihanna

Credit: INSTARImages

The British Fashion Awards on Monday, December 2, in London brought out some of the biggest stars in fashion, music and films. Rihanna stunned on the red carpet and even took home a trophy for her luxury line. Then, she threw a swinging after-party for all the celebs. Kaia Gerber was spotted at the late night soirée, though her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, didn’t make the trek across the pond with her.

See all the best looks from the night!

Rihanna wore this satin, aquamarine mini dress to the awards. She paired it with matching organza gloves and a dramatic robe. She completed the look with a dramatic diamond choker and sky-high heels.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The “Love On The Brain” singer also posed on the carpet with ASAP Rocky. Her new luxury label, Fenty, took home the Urban Luxe Award.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

For the Fenty after-party, the Ocean’s 8 actress changed into a black dress with long sleeves. She paired it with a pair of sheer black tights.

Photo credit: Hannah Young/Shutterstock

Kaia, 18, popped up at the after-party. The supermodel wore a completely sheer white skirt with a black crop top. She finished the look with tall black boots and wore her hair slicked back.

Photo credit: Hannah Young/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett wore this ethereal dress with a huge, dramatic collar that framed her face.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Julia Roberts posed with Giorgio Armani. She wore a classic black gown that was studded with sparkles. Her blue earrings contrasted beautifully with the look.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Her niece, Emma Roberts, opted for a showgirl-inspired black dress with white feathers and dramatic gloves.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Rita Ora made quite the fashion statement in a tube dress covered in black and white swirls with matching gloves. She finished the look with dramatic, futuristic blue eyeliner.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke shined on the red carpet in this dramatic yellow dress with matching cape.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Her Thrones costar Nathalie Emmanuel was Christmas party ready in a red gown with a long, sparkling skirt.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Nicole Scherzinger looked amazing in this super revealing black, sequin dress with a plunging neckline. It was recently announced that the Pussycat Dolls would be making a return.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Shailene Woodley’s dress was actually an enormous blue puffer coat with a full skirt.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

