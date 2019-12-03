Rihanna, Kaia Gerber & More Attend British Fashion Awards: Photos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The British Fashion Awards on Monday, December 2, in London brought out some of the biggest stars in fashion, music and films. Rihanna stunned on the red carpet and even took home a trophy for her luxury line. Then, she threw a swinging after-party for all the celebs. Kaia Gerber was spotted at the late night soirée, though her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, didn’t make the trek across the pond with her.

