Rihanna, Kaia Gerber & More Attend British Fashion Awards: Photos

The British Fashion Awards on Monday, December 2, in London brought out some of the biggest stars in fashion, music and films. Rihanna stunned on the red carpet and even took home a trophy for her luxury line. Then, she threw a swinging after-party for all the celebs. Kaia Gerber was spotted at the late night soirée, though her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, didn’t make the trek across the pond with her.
Rihanna wore this satin, aquamarine mini dress to the awards. She paired it with matching organza gloves and a dramatic robe. She completed the look with a dramatic diamond choker and sky-high heels.
The “Love On The Brain” singer also posed on the carpet with ASAP Rocky
. Her new luxury label, Fenty, took home the Urban Luxe Award.
For the Fenty after-party, the Ocean’s 8 actress changed into a black dress with long sleeves. She paired it with a pair of sheer black tights.
Kaia, 18, popped up at the after-party. The supermodel wore a completely sheer white skirt with a black crop top. She finished the look with tall black boots and wore her hair slicked back.
Cate Blanchett wore this ethereal dress with a huge, dramatic collar that framed her face.
Julia Roberts
posed with Giorgio Armani
. She wore a classic black gown that was studded with sparkles. Her blue earrings contrasted beautifully with the look.
Her niece, Emma Roberts
, opted for a showgirl-inspired black dress with white feathers and dramatic gloves.
Rita Ora
made quite the fashion statement in a tube dress covered in black and white swirls with matching gloves. She finished the look with dramatic, futuristic blue eyeliner.
Her Thrones costar Nathalie Emmanuel was Christmas party ready in a red gown with a long, sparkling skirt.
Shailene Woodley
’s dress was actually an enormous blue puffer coat with a full skirt.
