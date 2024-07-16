More than a year after Emma Roberts’ mom shared a photo of her son’s face on social media, the actress is taking her power back and sharing some big news.

On July 16, Roberts took to Instagram to reveal she’s engaged to be married.

“Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” Roberts joked in the caption alongside a photo of herself and her future husband, actor Cody John. She also gave her followers a peak at her stunning engagement ring.

Roberts is very open about her want for privacy. And after welcoming her son Rhodes into the world in December 2020, she’s doubled down.

For more than two years, Roberts managed to only give glimpses into her life as a single mom, never showing Rhodes’ face on social media. However, the wall of privacy she built around her son all came crumbling down when her mom crossed a line.

In an Instagram post shared on February 3, 2023, Roberts’ mom Kelly Cunningham made a mistake and revealed Rhodes face.

“When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” Roberts wrote on her Instagram story at the time, sharing the photo with her 19.2 million followers. Cunningham then responded to her daughter’s response by reposting it onto her account, writing ‘The battle continues!!’ in the caption.

Unfortunately, Cunningham has a history of “spilling the beans” before Roberts is ready to share new with the world. She also confirmed Roberts’ pregnancy with Rhodes before Roberts had the chance to share the news.

“I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination,” said Roberts in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Oh, moms.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Actress Emma Roberts shares big time news before her mom spoils it