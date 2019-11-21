Star Magazine logo

Rihanna Shows Off Major Side Boob In Tiny Bikini: Photos

See the steamy pics.

Rihanna

Credit: INSTARImages

Rihanna posted some super steamy photos to Instagram on Wednesday, November 20. In the pics, the “Love On The Brain” singer wore a super tiny bikini top while lounging in the pool. It showed off tons of cleavage, including some side boob.

Rihanna, 31, wrote in the caption, “#trouble on FENTY.com.” That’s the website for her brand new luxury fashion line. The sunglasses she showed off in the gallery are from the line.

In the first pic she posted, she stood near the edge of a pool. It was night time, but the pool was illuminated. She wore the bikini top with a loose, green button down that trailed behind her in the water. She also wore her tiny Fenty sunglasses.

The next photo was a selfie of her from below. She wore the button down — which was patterned with Frankenstein heads — unbuttoned, giving a clear view of her cleavage. She also added a huge gold and green cross to the look.

Rihanna Shows Off Major Side Boob In Tiny Bikini: Photos
In another pic she gave a closeup of her shirt’s fabric. She also shared two more photos of herself in the pool, including another side boob pic.
The sunglasses, which were featured in most of the photos, retail for $250 on her website — the least expensive pair available. The other pairs on offer start at $410, maxing out at $510.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Rihanna’s Fenty line is her newest venture, after previous fashion collabs with Puma and River Island, plus her lingerie line Savage X Fenty and her bestselling makeup collection, Fenty Beauty.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The “Umbrella” singer also just released an autobiographical visual book. It’s 504 pages long and features over 1,000 photos. The least expensive version of the coffee table book costs $150.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But fans are still anxiously waiting for the singer to release new music. Her critically acclaimed album ANTI was released in January 2016.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Earlier this month, Rihanna joked about the long wait for new music on Instagram. She posted a selfie and wrote in the caption, “To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me. This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. Brb.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Fenty style director Jahleel Weaver jokingly commented, “Where's the album heaux?!?!” The Ocean’s 8 actress responded, “I don't need this kinda negativity in my life. BLOCKT.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

In October she dropped hints that she might release a reggae album.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

