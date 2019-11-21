Rihanna Shows Off Major Side Boob In Tiny Bikini: Photos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rihanna posted some super steamy photos to Instagram on Wednesday, November 20. In the pics, the “Love On The Brain” singer wore a super tiny bikini top while lounging in the pool. It showed off tons of cleavage, including some side boob.

Rihanna, 31, wrote in the caption, “#trouble on FENTY.com.” That’s the website for her brand new luxury fashion line. The sunglasses she showed off in the gallery are from the line.

In the first pic she posted, she stood near the edge of a pool. It was night time, but the pool was illuminated. She wore the bikini top with a loose, green button down that trailed behind her in the water. She also wore her tiny Fenty sunglasses.

The next photo was a selfie of her from below. She wore the button down — which was patterned with Frankenstein heads — unbuttoned, giving a clear view of her cleavage. She also added a huge gold and green cross to the look.