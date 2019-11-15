Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Confirm Romance After Weeks Of Rumors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson has officially moved on after his Margaret Qualley breakup with supermodel Kaia Gerber. The new couple were spotted in upstate New York, holding hands. Us Weekly confirmed the news of their relationship.

“Pete and Kaia are dating and they’ve been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile,” an insider told Us.

The duo were first linked in October when they were caught on a date in downtown Manhattan. “They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate,” an eyewitness said to Us at the time. “Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA.”

Days later, Pete, 25, was spotted leaving 18-year-old Kaia’s New York City apartment building.

In November, they were seen driving around Malibu and eating together at celebrity hotspot Nobu.

Kaia, whose mom is Cindy Crawford, also attended Pete’s Brooklyn comedy show on Sunday, November 10. “Kaia appeared to be having fun and she was with a guy who had bleached hair,” an attendee told Us.