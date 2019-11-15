Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Confirm Romance After Weeks Of Rumors

Pete Davidson has officially moved on after his Margaret Qualley breakup with supermodel Kaia Gerber. The new couple were spotted in upstate New York, holding hands. Us Weekly confirmed the news of their relationship.
“Pete and Kaia are dating and they’ve been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile,” an insider told Us.
The duo were first linked in October when they were caught on a date in downtown Manhattan. “They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate,” an eyewitness said to Us at the time. “Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA.”
Days later, Pete, 25, was spotted leaving 18-year-old Kaia’s New York City apartment building.
In November, they were seen driving around Malibu and eating together at celebrity hotspot Nobu.
Kaia, whose mom is Cindy Crawford, also attended Pete’s Brooklyn comedy show on Sunday, November 10. “Kaia appeared to be having fun and she was with a guy who had bleached hair,” an attendee told Us.
“Pete and Kaia weren’t showing outward PDA and were being low-key. During the show, Pete and Kaia were texting each other,” they revealed
Another onlooker said Kaia “seemed like she was enjoying herself.” They added, “It could have been awkward for her when the comic kept bringing up Pete’s exes, but she laughed with everyone.”
A witness told the mag that Kaia “looked super into” the Staten Island native during a sushi date “She kept reaching out to touch his hands,” they revealed. “They were whispering to each other the whole time.”
Pete also previously dated Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie, and comedian Carly Aquilino.
