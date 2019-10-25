Kanye West Asked Album Collaborators To Not Have Premarital Sex!

Kanye West made some very intense demands while working on his new album, Jesus Is King. The rapper, who’s focusing on his Christian faith, asked them all not to have premarital sex!
Kanye, 42, said during an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe on Apple Music, “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me.”
“I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I let you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me… now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper continued.
The Chicago native called himself a “Christian innovator” as he talked about his Sunday services and their blend of music and spirituality. They take place at his Calabasas home with Kim Kardashian.
“God doesn't exist only in four walls,” he said. “God is everything and everywhere.”
His newly reinvigorated faith also affected how he produced the record. “There's times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album,” he confessed. “There were times when I went to people who were working on other projects and said, ‘Could you please just work and focus on this.’”
He also claimed to have been addicted to porn. “Playboy
was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction,” he said. “My dad had a Playboy
left out at age 5, and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age 5 to now, having to kick the habit.”
“I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off
. I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of now, what — about to be four kids,” he said at the time. “A corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”
He defended those comments to Zane during the same interview. “There are other married men that I know are happy to hear me say that,” he said.
“Social media prompts women, in particular, to put out content that they wouldn’t in the past. When I was younger and I wanted to see something like that I had to pay someone who was older… Now I have friends who have kids in high school and it’s readily available,” the “Runaway” rapper said.
