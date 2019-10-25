Kanye West Asked Album Collaborators To Not Have Premarital Sex!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kanye West made some very intense demands while working on his new album, Jesus Is King. The rapper, who’s focusing on his Christian faith, asked them all not to have premarital sex!

Kanye, 42, said during an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe on Apple Music, “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me.”

“I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I let you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me… now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper continued.

The Chicago native called himself a “Christian innovator” as he talked about his Sunday services and their blend of music and spirituality. They take place at his Calabasas home with Kim Kardashian.