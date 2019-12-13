Meghan McCain Slams Greta Thunberg After She’s Named Person Of The Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Meghan McCain had some harsh words for Greta Thunberg after the 16-year-old climate change activist was named the Time Person of the Year for 2019. The View host slammed her, saying she didn’t think she “earned it” during the Thursday, December 12 episode.

Meghan, 35, began by saying, “I don’t put a lot of clout into the Time Person of the Year. Keep in mind, Hitler and the Ayatollah were also the Person of the Year.” She said that it would have been a “more salient and timely choice” to select the Ukraine whistleblower, who was on the list as a “Guardian of the Year.”

“It’s hard for me to talk about Greta Thunberg because she’s 16, and I still don’t believe in attacking underaged people,” the former Fox News host continued. “I disagree with her, I think everyone knows how I feel about climate change as religion on the left, but I’m not going to attack a 16-year-old.”