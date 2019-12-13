Meghan McCain Slams Greta Thunberg After She’s Named Person Of The Year

Meghan McCain had some harsh words for Greta Thunberg after the 16-year-old climate change activist was named the Time Person of the Year for 2019. The View host slammed her, saying she didn’t think she “earned it” during the Thursday, December 12 episode.
Meghan, 35, began by saying, “I don’t put a lot of clout into the Time Person of the Year. Keep in mind, Hitler and the Ayatollah were also the Person of the Year.” She said that it would have been a “more salient and timely choice” to select the Ukraine whistleblower, who was on the list as a “Guardian of the Year.”
“It’s hard for me to talk about Greta Thunberg because she’s 16, and I still don’t believe in attacking underaged people,” the former Fox News host continued. “I disagree with her, I think everyone knows how I feel about climate change as religion on the left, but I’m not going to attack a 16-year-old.”
But despite her stated goal of not attacking a teenager, she ended up doing just that. “I just didn't think she earned it in the same way that the whistleblower did when it comes to influence this year,” Meghan said.
Greta helped lead the worldwide climate strikes this past September that saw a record number of young people take to the streets to advocate for mass action on climate change. She also spoke at the UN about global warming.
Joy Behar
pointed out that the Swedish activist had “global” impact this year, but Meghan didn’t back down.
“I don’t agree with her as a choice, and I also think if you are 16, is this peak for her? What comes next? I mean, this is a high, high bar for her,” Meghan continued.
“I don’t know how you can possibly live up when you are 17 when you’re already person of the year,” she concluded.
